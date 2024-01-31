Check out the Legends Round Table

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a new head coach and a new GM, and what they hope will be a new energy.

But at least one of those guys is a known commodity to fans and his former teammates alike.

So we assembled an all-star cast (seriously, you had to have been to at least one Pro Bowl to get a seat at this table) to talk about the additions of head coach Dave Canales and President of Football Operations/GM Dan Morgan.

Both Muhsin Muhammad and Mike Rucker were teammates of Morgan back in the day and had stories about "D-Mo" and his intensity.

Luke Kuechly was another link in the chain of leadership at the middle linebacker position, and Jonathan Stewart brought the same kind of punishing mentality to the other side of the ball.