Christian McCaffrey training with brothers, working to become more complete receiver

"I think when you look at how tragic everything in the world is going on right now, you try to look at the positives," Christian said Tuesday. "I don't know if there would ever be another opportunity where all of us could be under the same roof again — getting a little older and coming into our own. It's a blessing in disguise being able to be with them and work out with them and throw with them. So we've been having a lot of fun."

According to the elder McCaffrey, there hasn't been much of a competitive aspect between the trio. And while he's turned into one of the more dynamic players in the NFL in just three seasons, Christian hasn't been dispensing advice left and right.

"They're very mature for their age, so I kind of just let them go as they do, and I learn a lot from them," he said. "Obviously, we play different positions, so for me, it's just learning and growing. They might give me some information that I may not know and vice versa."

While this was supposed to be the third week of the Panthers' offseason program, McCaffrey has tried to retain a sense of normalcy. He's still waking up and getting in an on-field workout — sometimes throwing with his brothers, sometimes just speed work — before the Panthers virtual meetings begin. Then, he'll get a lift in.

"My training schedule really hasn't changed at all. I still am able to do everything I would be doing regardless, which is nice," McCaffrey said. "It's convenient I get to throw with them and have a weight room at the house, so I get to do all of my strength exercises."

And after leading the league with 403 touches in 2019 — Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott was No. 2 at 355 — keeping the same routine is critical to McCaffrey.