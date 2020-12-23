Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey "doubtful" to play at Washington

According to Rhule, Burns had an MRI on the knee, but the tests showed "nothing surgical" will be needed to recover. He leads the Panthers with 8.0 sacks this season, and if he doesn't face Washington, it will be his first missed game since he was picked in the first round of the 2019 draft.

Rhule also said cornerback Troy Pride Jr. "is probably out as well" after the rookie injured his groin at Green Bay. Pride has played in all 14 games this season, starting eight.

Like McCaffrey, Burns and Pride were both at Wednesday's practice in red jerseys but left tackle Russell Okung was not out there during the open period. Okung, who's dealing with a calf injury, has been limited to seven games this season.