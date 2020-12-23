Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey "doubtful" to play at Washington

CHARLOTTE – Running back Christian McCaffrey will likely miss a sixth straight game and 12th overall this season.
McCaffrey didn't practice Wednesday though he joined his teammates on the practice fields while wearing a red, no-contact jersey.
He was scheduled to return from a shoulder injury after the Week 13 bye but tweaked his thigh while getting ready to face the Broncos. Both McCaffrey and the Panthers have been hoping he'd play again this season, but head coach Matt Rhule on Wednesday called McCaffrey "doubtful" for Sunday's game at Washington.
Defensive end Brian Burns is also unlikely to make the trip. Rhule said Burns, who injured his knee late in the Panthers' loss last Saturday in Green Bay, is "more than likely out" for this weekend's game.
According to Rhule, Burns had an MRI on the knee, but the tests showed "nothing surgical" will be needed to recover. He leads the Panthers with 8.0 sacks this season, and if he doesn't face Washington, it will be his first missed game since he was picked in the first round of the 2019 draft.
Rhule also said cornerback Troy Pride Jr. "is probably out as well" after the rookie injured his groin at Green Bay. Pride has played in all 14 games this season, starting eight.
Like McCaffrey, Burns and Pride were both at Wednesday's practice in red jerseys but left tackle Russell Okung was not out there during the open period. Okung, who's dealing with a calf injury, has been limited to seven games this season.
