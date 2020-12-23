Week 16 Wednesday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey "doubtful" to play at Washington

Dec 23, 2020 at 03:13 PM
Voth, Bill
Bill Voth
injury_week16_wed

CHARLOTTE – Running back Christian McCaffrey will likely miss a sixth straight game and 12th overall this season.

McCaffrey didn't practice Wednesday though he joined his teammates on the practice fields while wearing a red, no-contact jersey.

He was scheduled to return from a shoulder injury after the Week 13 bye but tweaked his thigh while getting ready to face the Broncos. Both McCaffrey and the Panthers have been hoping he'd play again this season, but head coach Matt Rhule on Wednesday called McCaffrey "doubtful" for Sunday's game at Washington.

Defensive end Brian Burns is also unlikely to make the trip. Rhule said Burns, who injured his knee late in the Panthers' loss last Saturday in Green Bay, is "more than likely out" for this weekend's game.

According to Rhule, Burns had an MRI on the knee, but the tests showed "nothing surgical" will be needed to recover. He leads the Panthers with 8.0 sacks this season, and if he doesn't face Washington, it will be his first missed game since he was picked in the first round of the 2019 draft.

Rhule also said cornerback Troy Pride Jr. "is probably out as well" after the rookie injured his groin at Green Bay. Pride has played in all 14 games this season, starting eight.

Like McCaffrey, Burns and Pride were both at Wednesday's practice in red jerseys but left tackle Russell Okung was not out there during the open period. Okung, who's dealing with a calf injury, has been limited to seven games this season.

To see the rest of Wednesday's injury report, click here.

Related Content

news

Legend of the Year: Al Wallace

The former defensive end will hit the Keep Pounding drum in the fourth quarter, and will also be recognized for his continued efforts here. A community grant in his name will also go to the Burnette Nobles Fund.
news

Week 18 Game Preview: Buccaneers at Panthers

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
news

Week 18 Friday Injury Report: Haynes Sr. out, two doubtful for Bucs

Marquis Haynes Sr. is only Panthers player ruled out for Sunday versus the Bucs; two more starters are considered doubtful
news

The many talents of Derrick Brown

The Panthers defensive tackle has blossomed into a star on the field this year, but is also a man of many skills, as his teammates and coaches have come to know.
news

Notebook: Thomas Brown on learning from loss and adjusting for finale

Thomas Brown had some hard adjustments to make following the last loss. Plus, coordinators named in NFLPA rankings and Chark awarded for always showing up for local media.
news

Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: Getting guys back

The seasonal illness continues to move around, but the Panthers got a number of players back on the field and doing more in Thursday's practice.
news

Adam Thielen has become the calm in the storm for Panthers

One of the oldest and most experienced players on the team, receiver Adam Thielen has become the calming presence for Bryce Young and others, while still performing at a high level.
news

Derrick Brown leads group of four Pro Bowl alternates

Brown is the NFC's first alternate at defensive tackle after a record-breaking season, and could end up representing at the Pro Bowl Games.
news

Notebook: Eddy Piñeiro hopes to kick this week

The kicker felt hamstring tightness in pregame last week, and they brought in a spare kicker in case. Plus, more from Wednesday's practice and locker room.
news

Bryce Young has held up. "He's obviously very physically tough." 

The Panthers rookie quarterback has absorbed 59 sacks this year, which is clearly not ideal. But the way he's bounced back has impressed those around him.
news

Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report: Receiver shortage

Between injuries and illnesses, they were running a little short at wide receiver in Wednesday's practice heading into the regular season finale against the Bucs.
news

How to watch, listen to and live stream: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

The Panthers game against the Buccaneers will air on FOX at 1:00 p.m.
Advertising