Christian McCaffrey finds success in film venture

But just a few weeks ago, McCaffrey received a phone call from Alfieri. The film had been picked up by a distribution company and was set for an August release.

"This has been six or seven years now of him not just filming and editing it, but leaving his entire American life and going into a small town in Germany to play football and make a documentary about it," McCaffrey said. "I was so happy for him.

"Overall, it was such a good experience," McCaffrey said. "We didn't know what was going to come of it. We were eager to learn. We didn't come in with any preconceived notions of how it was going to be. We kind of evaluated each meeting in and of itself and took it one at a time."

And in some ways, it was a familiar process to McCaffrey, Alfieri, and Craft – all with football experience.

McCaffrey said the work behind getting Unicorn Town together was similar to work on the field.

"A lot of the same principles that are in the ethos of football players, we tried to bring to the film," McCaffrey said. "Just one play at a time, one meeting at a time, take all the advice and get all the information about it that you can. Where there are problems, fix them. Where there are good things, keep them."

Unicorn Town releases on Apple TV and in limited theaters on Friday, Aug. 19. McCaffrey will be in New England as the Panthers play their second preseason game that day, so he said celebrations would come after the season.

But until then, McCaffrey has found plenty of joy and excitement throughout the pre-release stage.