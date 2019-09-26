Christian McCaffrey Named FedEx Ground Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE - Christian McCaffrey was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week, the league announced on Thursday. He joined Patrick Mahomes who was selected as the FedEx Air Player of the Week.
McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing yards in Week 3 with 153 yards on the ground. The running back's performance was highlighted by a 76-yard rushing touchdown at the end of the third quarter that firmly swung momentum in Carolina's favor.
The run was the longest of McCaffrey's career and marked the longest rushing touchdown in franchise history.
McCaffrey also added 35 receiving yards on three receptions for 188 scrimmage yards. His performance broke the franchise records for most career receiving yards by a running back and the most scrimmage yards by a player in their first three seasons.
Through three weeks, McCaffrey ranks second in the NFL with 318 rushing yards and is also second with 450 scrimmage yards.
The FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week are selected by fan vote on the NFL platforms. Each week, FedEx donates $2,000 to the USO on behalf of the NFL award winners through FedEx Cares. The $4,000 donation will support the USO Pathfinder program, which provides resources and personalized services to assist service members and military spouses in their transition back to civilian life.