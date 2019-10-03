Christian McCaffrey named NFC Offensive Player of the Month

CHARLOTTE - Christian McCaffrey has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

McCaffrey put together one of the best Septembers in franchise history as he amassed a league-best 411 rushing yards to go with 218 receiving yards on 25 receptions and four total touchdowns.

He leads all NFL players with his 629 scrimmage yards, a new franchise record for the month of September.

McCaffrey also leads all NFL running backs with his 25 receptions and is third among running backs in receiving yards. McCaffrey joined Jim Brown as the only players in NFL history with at least 175 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in three of the season's first four games. This month, McCaffrey became the franchise leader in receiving yards by a running back and now holds all of the franchise's game, season and career records for receiving by a running back.

This marks McCaffrey's first NFC monthly or weekly award in his three-year career.