Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey ruled out for finale

CHARLOTTE – Wisconsin was inside Bank of America Stadium playing in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, but there were a lot of red jerseys on the Panthers practice field as well.

The Panthers practiced without seven regulars, with wide receiver ﻿Robby Anderson﻿ (groin) leading the list of new names.

Also out of Wednesday's practice were running backs ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ (thigh) and ﻿Mike Davis﻿ (ankle), cornerback ﻿Troy Pride Jr.﻿ (hip), defensive end ﻿Brian Burns﻿ (shoulder), guard ﻿John Miller﻿ (shoulder), and tackle ﻿Russell Okung﻿ (calf).

After practice, head coach Matt Rhule said that McCaffrey would not play this week, ending his season after playing parts of three games.

McCaffrey struggled with ankle and shoulder problems, and was about to return when the thigh injury popped up in Week 14. He'll finish the year with 59 rushing attempts for 225 yards and five touchdowns, along with 17 receptions for 149 yards and a score.

Davis was in a walking boot, and Rhule said he didn't expect him to play this week, leaving the Panthers thin in the backfield.

﻿Rodney Smith﻿, ﻿Trenton Cannon﻿, ﻿Myles Hartsfield﻿ and ﻿Curtis Samuel﻿ are the healthy backfield options, while Miller's status comes at a time when the offensive line doesn't need any more bad news.

With Okung out (Rhule said he wouldn't play this week either) and replacement ﻿Trenton Cannon﻿ joining ﻿Greg Little﻿ on injured reserve earlier this week, the Panthers are patching it together on the line for the final week.

Versatile reserve ﻿Michael Schofield﻿ finished last week's game at left tackle, they just called up ﻿Matt Kaskey﻿ from the practice squad for depth, and Rhule mentioned practice squader ﻿Aaron Monteiro﻿ as another option.

Fullback ﻿Alex Armah﻿ (thigh) and defensive end ﻿Efe Obada﻿ (shoulder) were limited in Wednesday's work.