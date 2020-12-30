Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey ruled out for finale

Dec 30, 2020 at 03:34 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Christian McCaffrey injury Week 17

CHARLOTTE – Wisconsin was inside Bank of America Stadium playing in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, but there were a lot of red jerseys on the Panthers practice field as well.

The Panthers practiced without seven regulars, with wide receiver ﻿Robby Anderson﻿ (groin) leading the list of new names.

Also out of Wednesday's practice were running backs ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ (thigh) and ﻿Mike Davis﻿ (ankle), cornerback ﻿Troy Pride Jr.﻿ (hip), defensive end ﻿Brian Burns﻿ (shoulder), guard ﻿John Miller﻿ (shoulder), and tackle ﻿Russell Okung﻿ (calf).

After practice, head coach Matt Rhule said that McCaffrey would not play this week, ending his season after playing parts of three games.

McCaffrey struggled with ankle and shoulder problems, and was about to return when the thigh injury popped up in Week 14. He'll finish the year with 59 rushing attempts for 225 yards and five touchdowns, along with 17 receptions for 149 yards and a score. 

Davis was in a walking boot, and Rhule said he didn't expect him to play this week, leaving the Panthers thin in the backfield.

﻿Rodney Smith﻿, ﻿Trenton Cannon﻿, ﻿Myles Hartsfield﻿ and ﻿Curtis Samuel﻿ are the healthy backfield options, while Miller's status comes at a time when the offensive line doesn't need any more bad news.

With Okung out (Rhule said he wouldn't play this week either) and replacement ﻿Trenton Cannon﻿ joining ﻿Greg Little﻿ on injured reserve earlier this week, the Panthers are patching it together on the line for the final week.

Versatile reserve ﻿Michael Schofield﻿ finished last week's game at left tackle, they just called up ﻿Matt Kaskey﻿ from the practice squad for depth, and Rhule mentioned practice squader ﻿Aaron Monteiro﻿ as another option.

Fullback ﻿Alex Armah﻿ (thigh) and defensive end ﻿Efe Obada﻿ (shoulder) were limited in Wednesday's work.

To read Wednesday's entire injury report, click here.

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: The waiting game

With the season (mercifully) in the rear view mirror, and coaching and GM searches ongoing, there are more hypothetical questions that none of us can know the answers to than concrete answers at the moment
news

Panthers initiative with high school girls flag football kicks off in Wake County

The Panthers initiative to bring high school girls flag football across North Carolina gets a huge boost, as Wake County's inaugural season kicks off
news

Panthers designated to play regular season game in Germany

The Panthers will head to Munich next season, extending what was already a growing relationship with fans there. 
news

Bryce Young's offseason starts now, with both questions and levity 

Bryce Young's rookie season lends to a lot of offseason work for the passer. He starts his work with questions still remaining, but a needed levity.
news

Panthers legends Julius Peppers, Armanti Edwards named to College Football Hall of Fame

The former UNC defensive end and Appalachian State quarterback were recognized for their incredible careers with the Tar Heels and Mountaineers. 
news

Panthers general manager search update

Check here for the candidates and latest developments for the Panthers in their search for a new general manager.
news

Panthers complete three more interviews for head coaching vacancy

The team has conducted virtual interviews with Mike Macdonald, Todd Monken, and Ejiro Evero, after previously interviewing Chris Tabor.
news

State of the Union: Where do the Panthers go from here?

As players and coaches packed up after the season, they talked about the lessons learned this season, and how to move forward.
news

Panthers extend three, sign 11 practice squaders to future deals

They re-signed free agents-to-be Stephen Sullivan, LaBryan Ray, and Nick Thurman, and brought back running back return man Tarik Cohen.
news

Notebook: Bryce Young doesn't think there were too many "voices"

While some teammates thought the rookie quarterback was overwhelmed by input, he disagreed. Plus more from Brian Burns and Hayden Hurst on cleanout day.
news

Panthers part ways with General Manager Scott Fitterer

The move allows them to hire a coach and a GM in the same offseason for the first time since prior to the 2002 season.
news

Snap Counts: Week 18 vs. Tampa Bay

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the season-ending loss Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Advertising