Christian McCaffrey sidelined by ankle injury

Sep 20, 2020 at 05:54 PM
Voth, Bill
Bill Voth
Christian McCaffrey second touchdown
Brandon Todd

The Panthers played the final 13:25 of Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers without running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿, who suffered an ankle injury. 

McCaffrey limped off the field after scoring his second touchdown of the day, a 7-yarder on fourth-and-2 that cut Carolina's deficit to 21-14 early in the fourth quarter. 

Athletic trainers then re-wrapped McCaffrey's right ankle, but he never returned. 

"I know he came out in the first quarter at one point, and then at the end of the game they said he was out with a lower leg injury," said head coach Matt Rhule, who didn't have an update on the extent of McCaffrey's injury after the game. 

"I haven't seen the doctors yet to tell me where he's at." 

Before he was sidelined, McCaffrey had 18 rushing attempts for 59 yards and a pair of scores. He also caught four passes for 29 yards. 

McCaffrey was replaced by ﻿Mike Davis﻿, who finished with one carry for 1 yard and eight receptions for 74 yards. 

Sunday was the 50th game of McCaffrey's career. He has not missed a game in his three-plus seasons.

