Combine notebook: WRs take the stage and state their case as the best

Ladd McConkey is 6-0 and weighs 185 pounds. He holds two National Championships to his name and has enough of a drawl to make it clear he's from North Georgia. In other words, he's on the verge of being everyone's favorite slot receiver prospect this draft cycle.

The University of Georgia wide receiver has the makings to be one of the earliest pass catchers off the board. Injuries marred his final season at Georgia, but the 2022 season saw him bring in 58 receptions for 762 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2023, he played the majority of his snaps on the outside, 79 percent, but he doesn't want those numbers to dictate what he does in the NFL.

"I feel like I'm a guy that can kind of play a little bit everywhere," McConkey said Friday. "I think I've had double the snaps outside that I did inside in college, but I feel comfortable in both positions. I think I can win on the outside and inside."

In such a deep class, McConkey could get overshadowed by the Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze's of the world. But the instinct to cast him in shadow is what McConkey believes works in his favor, as it has since his days on the Georgia scout team.

"That first year, I was on the scout team, didn't play, and I think that made me a better player for sure. I got so many good reps against so many good players.

"I really think that when it comes to like competing I'm going to out compete anyone here; I'm out working anyone here. I mean, I think I can run routes. I can play on the outside, inside, special teams. I think I'm very versatile and can do a little bit of everything.

"Obviously, the guys in this draft class are ridiculous. We have some great receivers, but when it comes to doing a little bit of everything, I think I can stand up there with anyone."