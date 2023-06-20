Coming tonight: Panthers Blueprint, Episode 1

The episode highlights some exclusive mic'd up access, with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's early work, along with some of quarterbacks coach Josh McCown's early conversations with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

The episode also includes Reich and senior defensive assistant Dom Capers reminiscing about their first stints here in 1995, when Capers was the inaugural team's head coach and Reich was his first starting quarterback.