Coming tonight: Panthers Blueprint, Episode 1

CHARLOTTE — Get ready for the most comprehensive behind-the-scenes footage of an offseason unlike any other.
The first episode of Panthers Blueprint, presented by Coca-Cola Consolidated, will debut tonight at 6 p.m. on the team's YouTube channel.
The next two installments will drop later this week.
Episode 1 focuses on new coach Frank Reich's arrival and the construction of his first coaching staff, which is full of experience and big personalities (assistant head coach Duce Staley alone is worth the price of admission).
The episode highlights some exclusive mic'd up access, with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's early work, along with some of quarterbacks coach Josh McCown's early conversations with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.
The episode also includes Reich and senior defensive assistant Dom Capers reminiscing about their first stints here in 1995, when Capers was the inaugural team's head coach and Reich was his first starting quarterback.
Stay tuned for more this week, as the exclusive access throughout the offseason documents one of the most dramatic offseasons since Capers and Reich were here the first time.