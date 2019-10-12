Comparing Panthers to English Premier League stars

James Bradberry: Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante

Carolina's No. 1 cornerback quietly goes about his business. And his teammates LOVE him. You'd describe Kante the exact same way. Both players are critical to their respective team's defense. They are both responsible for anticipating passes and breaking them up. And they are both seemingly impossible to rile up.

Jarius Wright: Man United midfielder Juan Mata

Wright is a veteran player with a lot of savvy. His contributions sometimes go unnoticed. But he never complains; he just does his job. Mata is very similar. He's crafty. He knows all the tricks. And he makes up for his lack of size with a great understanding of the game.

Tre Boston: Arsenal defender David Luiz