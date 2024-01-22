Dan Morgan named President of Football Operations/General Manager

Jan 22, 2024 at 05:47 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are bringing a new approach to their front office, even if it has a familiar face. 

The Panthers named Dan Morgan the team's President of Football Operations/General Manager on Monday, as part of a restructuring of the front office that sees the former linebacker take over the personnel operation.

By putting Morgan in this position, it allows them to tap into his football background and capitalize on his relationships with players, coaches, and agents throughout the league, with the context of the toughness he brought to the game.

While his playing credentials are pristine, he's also been a part of multiple successful scouting departments, beginning as an intern with the Seahawks in 2010 and moving up the ranks throughout their Super Bowl run and eventually becoming their director of pro personnel. He moved to Buffalo in 2018 as director of player personnel, giving him insight into multiple organizations that have built consistent winners.

CR5_1104
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

With that perspective, he can build on a defense (featuring Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown) that finished fourth in the league last season and also has 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at quarterback.

"Dan has a thorough knowledge of our football personnel and a clear vision to take us where we all want to go," Panthers owner David Tepper said. "We know he will attack this opportunity with the same intensity he did as a Panthers player."

The team's first-round pick in 2001 out of Miami, Morgan helped form the foundation of the defense that rose quickly and had the team in its first Super Bowl two seasons later. As their middle linebacker, he was a part of a lineage at the position that has defined Panthers football for generations. From playing for Sam Mills to passing the baton to players such as Jon Beason and Luke Kuechly, that kind of leadership in the middle has defined the organization on the field.

Morgan played here for seven seasons and was known for his recognition and instincts on the field. He also showed up in the biggest moments, as evidenced by the game-record 25 tackles in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Dan Morgan through the years

Morgan played middle linebacker for the Panthers from 2001-07. He spent seven seasons in the Seattle Seahawks personnel department and then was with the Buffalo Bills from 2018-21, most recently as Director of Player Personnel.

CR5_9810
1 / 42
230428 War Room-58
2 / 42
CR5_1104
3 / 42
CR5_4542
4 / 42
Scenes from the Buffalo Bills Draft Room during Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft at One Bills Drive on April 30, 2021. Photo by Sara Schmidle
5 / 42

Scenes from the Buffalo Bills Draft Room during Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft at One Bills Drive on April 30, 2021. Photo by Sara Schmidle

courtesy: Buffalo Bills
Image from iOS (59)
6 / 42
courtesy: Buffalo Bills
_B2_4682
7 / 42
E_MK3_4930
8 / 42
Dan Morgan_Luke
9 / 42
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-095
10 / 42
231119 WK 11 vs. Cowboys_ENT-296
11 / 42
Laura Wolff; Laura Wolff Photography
231119 WK 11 vs. Cowboys_ENT-291 (1)
12 / 42
Laura Wolff; Laura Wolff Photography
231116 WK 11 Practice 2-23
13 / 42
231109 WK 10 @ Bears_ Pregame-180
14 / 42
2017_3
15 / 42
courtesy: Seattle Seahawks
Image from iOS (61)
16 / 42
courtesy: Buffalo Bills
Brandon Beane, Dan Morgan, Joe Schoen. Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets, December 29, 2019 at New Era Field. Photo by Bill Wippert
17 / 42

Brandon Beane, Dan Morgan, Joe Schoen. Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets, December 29, 2019 at New Era Field. Photo by Bill Wippert

courtesy: Buffalo Bills
2016_2
18 / 42
courtesy: Seattle Seahawks
Scenes from the Buffalo Bills Draft Room during Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft at One Bills Drive on April 30, 2021. Photo by Sara Schmidle
19 / 42

Scenes from the Buffalo Bills Draft Room during Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft at One Bills Drive on April 30, 2021. Photo by Sara Schmidle

courtesy: Buffalo Bills
2017_2
20 / 42
courtesy: Seattle Seahawks
2017_4
21 / 42
courtesy: Seattle Seahawks
Image from iOS (64)
22 / 42
courtesy: Buffalo Bills
Image from iOS (66)
23 / 42
courtesy: Buffalo Bills
AP070916078853
24 / 42
Mike McCarn/AP
AP04011804323
25 / 42
George Widman/AP
Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck, right, is pressured by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan in the first quarter during their NFC Championship football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
26 / 42

Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck, right, is pressured by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan in the first quarter during their NFC Championship football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/AP
AP04012704475
27 / 42
Eric Gay/AP
Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) jokes with teammates Dan Morgan (55) and Will Witherspoon (54) during the team's minicamp in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, June 14, 2004.
28 / 42

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) jokes with teammates Dan Morgan (55) and Will Witherspoon (54) during the team's minicamp in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, June 14, 2004.

Chuck Burton/AP
Green Bay Packers' Ahman Green (30) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan (55) after a short gain in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Sept. 13, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
29 / 42

Green Bay Packers' Ahman Green (30) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan (55) after a short gain in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Monday Sept. 13, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP
Carolina Panthers linebackers Dan Morgan (55) and Will Witherspoon (54) talk during training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., in this Aug. 3, 2005 file photo.
30 / 42

Carolina Panthers linebackers Dan Morgan (55) and Will Witherspoon (54) talk during training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., in this Aug. 3, 2005 file photo.

Chuck Burton/AP
Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan (55) talks with assistant special teams coach Tony Levine, left, during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, N.C., Saturday, July 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
31 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan (55) talks with assistant special teams coach Tony Levine, left, during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, N.C., Saturday, July 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP
Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan lines up during a drill at practice during the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Saturday, July 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 42

Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan lines up during a drill at practice during the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Saturday, July 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP
Carolina Panthers linebackers Jon Beason, left, and Dan Morgan, right, look on at practice during the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Monday, Aug. 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
33 / 42

Carolina Panthers linebackers Jon Beason, left, and Dan Morgan, right, look on at practice during the NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Monday, Aug. 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP
AP070824031978
34 / 42
Mike McCarn/AP
EBBC3976
35 / 42
EBBC4262
36 / 42
morgan5
37 / 42
morgan4
38 / 42
morgan6
39 / 42
morgan1
40 / 42
morgan3
41 / 42
morgan2
42 / 42
