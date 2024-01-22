Dan Morgan named President of Football Operations/General Manager

With that perspective, he can build on a defense (featuring Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown) that finished fourth in the league last season and also has 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at quarterback.

"Dan has a thorough knowledge of our football personnel and a clear vision to take us where we all want to go," Panthers owner David Tepper said. "We know he will attack this opportunity with the same intensity he did as a Panthers player."

The team's first-round pick in 2001 out of Miami, Morgan helped form the foundation of the defense that rose quickly and had the team in its first Super Bowl two seasons later. As their middle linebacker, he was a part of a lineage at the position that has defined Panthers football for generations. From playing for Sam Mills to passing the baton to players such as Jon Beason and Luke Kuechly, that kind of leadership in the middle has defined the organization on the field.