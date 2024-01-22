Dan Morgan named President of Football Operations/General Manager

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are bringing a new approach to their front office, even if it has a familiar face.
The Panthers named Dan Morgan the team's President of Football Operations/General Manager on Monday, as part of a restructuring of the front office that sees the former linebacker take over the personnel operation.
By putting Morgan in this position, it allows them to tap into his football background and capitalize on his relationships with players, coaches, and agents throughout the league, with the context of the toughness he brought to the game.
While his playing credentials are pristine, he's also been a part of multiple successful scouting departments, beginning as an intern with the Seahawks in 2010 and moving up the ranks throughout their Super Bowl run and eventually becoming their director of pro personnel. He moved to Buffalo in 2018 as director of player personnel, giving him insight into multiple organizations that have built consistent winners.
With that perspective, he can build on a defense (featuring Pro Bowl defensive tackle Derrick Brown) that finished fourth in the league last season and also has 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at quarterback.
"Dan has a thorough knowledge of our football personnel and a clear vision to take us where we all want to go," Panthers owner David Tepper said. "We know he will attack this opportunity with the same intensity he did as a Panthers player."
The team's first-round pick in 2001 out of Miami, Morgan helped form the foundation of the defense that rose quickly and had the team in its first Super Bowl two seasons later. As their middle linebacker, he was a part of a lineage at the position that has defined Panthers football for generations. From playing for Sam Mills to passing the baton to players such as Jon Beason and Luke Kuechly, that kind of leadership in the middle has defined the organization on the field.
Morgan played here for seven seasons and was known for his recognition and instincts on the field. He also showed up in the biggest moments, as evidenced by the game-record 25 tackles in Super Bowl XXXVIII.
Morgan played middle linebacker for the Panthers from 2001-07. He spent seven seasons in the Seattle Seahawks personnel department and then was with the Buffalo Bills from 2018-21, most recently as Director of Player Personnel.