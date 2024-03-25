Dan Morgan: "These moves are all with the future in mind"

That attitude comes from a very particular place. The former linebacker played the game with directness, and he came up in a pair of successful front offices (Seattle and Buffalo) that were built on drafting well. So when he says things that might sound abrupt, it's because he's seen a way of doing business that works and wants to get back to it.

And coming off a 2-15 season, Morgan continues to say he expects to be competitive this year, but given the degree of change they've already experienced, he's walking in with a specific focus.

"I think it's definitely transitioning," Morgan said. "And again, we can't fix everything overnight because there is a lot of holes, and I think that we all have to understand that. The fans have to understand that, and people in the building have to understand that, that it isn't going to happen overnight, but it is going to eventually happen.

"That doesn't mean we're not going to be competitive or not be a good football team. It's just that it's going to be a process."

Whether it's the money they've spent so far, the draft picks, or their place in a waiver claim order this year (first until at least Week 4 of the regular season), Morgan said they were going to use every avenue to add talent this year.

"We're going to do a good job on the personnel side, whether through the draft or there are guys who get released late in the process," he said. So there's going to be opportunities for us to get playmakers."

But as he surveyed two weeks of work, there are particular players that stand out.

Hunt and Lewis — 650 pounds of guard, with $150 million worth of total contracts — are key pieces to protect Young, who was sacked 62 times last year. And by dealing for Johnson, there's a receiver with a demonstrated ability to get open, who also has the kind of personality Morgan is looking for as he builds.

"I think it's definitely a statement," Morgan said of those early additions on offense. "And even out at wideout, like Diontae, like he has edge, he has toughness, and him along with those two guards, and these are tough, competitive guys.