Daniel Jeremiah updates list of Top 50 prospects in 2023 Draft after combine

NFL Network analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah released the third edition of his list of top 50 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, one week removed from the combine in Indianapolis.

Jeremiah picked a new player for his No. 1 spot, shifting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the top. Young, who measured up at 5-foot-10, 204 pounds at the combine after questions were raised about his size, has been Jeremiah's highest-ranked quarterback through the pre-draft evaluation process.

"His lack of height isn't a major issue, but his narrow frame raises concerns about his durability at the next level," Jeremiah wrote. "If Young can maintain his health, he should quickly emerge as a quality starting quarterback in the NFL."

Young replaced Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter as Jeremiah's top-rated prospect. Carter moved to the fourth spot on the list after off-field issues arose related to an arrest on reckless driving and racing charges.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud moved up one spot from eighth to seventh in Jeremiah's ranking, while Florida's Anthony Richardson jolted into the top 10 after turning heads in Indianapolis with a strong showing in combine drills.

"Richardson needs police, but his upside exceeds everyone in this draft class," Jeremiah wrote. "He's a low floor/high-ceiling prospect."

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis dropped three spots to No. 12 in the third revision of Jeremiah's rankings. He wrote that the powerful passer has "bad misses, especially when throwing to the left," needing to work on consistency with ball placement as well as awareness in the pocket.