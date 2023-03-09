Daniel Jeremiah updates list of Top 50 prospects in 2023 Draft after combine

NFL Network analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah released the third edition of his list of top 50 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, one week removed from the combine in Indianapolis.
Jeremiah picked a new player for his No. 1 spot, shifting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the top. Young, who measured up at 5-foot-10, 204 pounds at the combine after questions were raised about his size, has been Jeremiah's highest-ranked quarterback through the pre-draft evaluation process.
"His lack of height isn't a major issue, but his narrow frame raises concerns about his durability at the next level," Jeremiah wrote. "If Young can maintain his health, he should quickly emerge as a quality starting quarterback in the NFL."
Young replaced Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter as Jeremiah's top-rated prospect. Carter moved to the fourth spot on the list after off-field issues arose related to an arrest on reckless driving and racing charges.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud moved up one spot from eighth to seventh in Jeremiah's ranking, while Florida's Anthony Richardson jolted into the top 10 after turning heads in Indianapolis with a strong showing in combine drills.
"Richardson needs police, but his upside exceeds everyone in this draft class," Jeremiah wrote. "He's a low floor/high-ceiling prospect."
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis dropped three spots to No. 12 in the third revision of Jeremiah's rankings. He wrote that the powerful passer has "bad misses, especially when throwing to the left," needing to work on consistency with ball placement as well as awareness in the pocket.
"Levis is an inconsistent player on tape, but he possesses ideal size, arm strength, and athleticism," Jeremiah wrote. "Overall, Levis is gifted, but has some bad habits he needs to clean up in order to be a reliable NFL starter."
Jeremiah appeared impressed with performances from this year's edge class at the combine, moving multiple prospects up in his third rankings. Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. remained at the second overall spot, while Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson moved two spots to No. 4. Lukas Van Ness from Iowa moved four spaces to No. 14, and Georgia's Nolan Smith also shot up four places to No. 16. Clemson's Myles Murphy (20), Iowa State's Will McDonald IV (25), Georgia Tech's Keion White (27), Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah (32), LSU's BJ Ojulari (42), and USC's Tuli Tuipulotu (46) also landed in the top 50.
During his combine press conference, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer mentioned the Panthers could also be in the market for a tight end or wide receiver in this year's draft.
Jeremiah ranked five tight ends within his top 50 – Utah's Dalton Kincaid (11), Notre Dame's Michael Mayer (21), Georgia's Darnell Washington (22), Iowa's Sam LaPorta (41), and Oregon State's Luke Musgrave (43).
Jeremiah listed five wide receivers, led by USC's Jordan Addison at ninth, moving into the top 10 from No. 11 in Jeremiah's last ranking. Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State rated at No. 23, while the list rounded out with Boston College's Zay Flowers (24), TCU's Quentin Johnston (29), and Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt (36).
Many prospects will participate in their respective school's pro days throughout the next few weeks in preparation for this year's draft, which will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo.