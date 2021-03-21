David Moore looking for a role of his own

Samuel had 851 receiving yards and another 200 rushing in 2020, one of the four Panthers to top 1,000 yards from scrimmage last year. Of course, that happened with running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ missing most of the year because of injuries, which forced them to spread the ball around more.

While the Panthers aren't getting the same kind of hybrid player as Samuel, Moore has played a number of spots for the Seahawks in the past, a varied experience that will serve him well here.

There was a bit of a culture shock coming from East Central University in Oklahoma, but he said Seahawks' coaches worked with him over the years, and he became more and more comfortable with playing different roles in the offense.