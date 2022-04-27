David Tepper wants to win, but committed to continuing to "build the foundation"

The Panthers haven't had a winning season since 2017, and he understands that at a certain point, continuing to talk about how long it took to build Rome wears thin.

"I think it's just building that foundation, having the patience to build the foundation," he said. "Trying to get fans to have the patience to build that foundation to have sustained winning. And it's hard to build that foundation. It's hard. I mean, listen, I have a new appreciation for how stupid I am sometimes.

"It's hard, and I have a certain amount of humility in this respect. Like every fan has an opinion, and I appreciate that; I had an opinion when I was a fan, too. One thing I do appreciate, generally speaking, is the passion the people have for this football team out there."

Tepper was asked numerous times about the team's decision to stop work on the planned Rock Hill practice facility and development, citing the organization's previous statement and a desire to respect the wishes of local officials to not get into a "back-and-forth" about the project.

But he insisted that did not put the team at a competitive disadvantage. He referenced Fitterer talking during his press conference yesterday about the upgrades to the scouting staff in terms of technology and staffing as evidence of that commitment.

"I think Scott yesterday went through things we've done in scouting and money we've put into that with personnel and other things," Tepper said. "We're constantly putting new equipment in; we're constantly upgrading all the time, OK. We'll constantly do that not to lose anything on that front. And we're doing it again this year.