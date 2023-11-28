David Tepper committed to improvement, and Bryce Young

Tepper didn't offer many specifics during his press conference Tuesday, either about the departure of Reich after 11 games or his process for selecting his next head coach. But he said that his preference is clearly not to turn coaches over as quickly as he has in the last 14 months.

"As I said, there are reasons for each individual situation," Tepper said. "But I have, I do have patience. My reputation away from this game is one for extreme patience. You know, there's no reason why that doesn't come here too. Patience comes with good performance and things that you want to see progress being made on different aspects.

"I would like to have somebody here for 20, 30 years. I'd like to have somebody who would say the eulogy at my funeral in 30 years, OK maybe it's 40 years, I hope. But that's what I'd like to have next."

Tepper said he'd continue to "evolve" the way he approaches things.

"Obviously, that record is not good enough," he said. "In this sport, everything's left on the field. Everybody knows what it is every week, that record's that record, and like I said, it's not good enough. We're going to self-reflect to make it better."

Tepper also emphasized the need to make the situation better for rookie quarterback Bryce Young after they traded away significant assets (including next year's first-round pick) for the Alabama quarterback. He also pushed back against speculation that others in the organization preferred other quarterbacks. He mentioned that the initial plan was to trade into the second spot in the draft for either Young or Stroud, but the Texans balked at moving up, so they traded with Chicago for the top pick. But the "unanimous" preference of the coaches and personnel department was Young, and when the football people presented that to him, he supported their conclusion.

"And listen, we preferred Bryce," Tepper said. "He was our number one pick. We had a lot of conviction. . . .