Derrick Brown playing lots of plays, making lots of plays

And the guys who have been around him a regular basis see it, too, and will tell you that the level keeps rising. Marquis Haynes Sr. sits next to Brown in meetings and tries to tell him.

"I told him when you watch film of him, that's the stuff Aaron Donald does, that's the stuff Chris Jones does," Haynes said. "That's the kind of player he is. I mean, he's being himself. Every day, he's always doing extra running and stuff to help get prepared for the game and stuff like that. So it's not new to me that he's like playing like he's playing right now."

The view from the other side of the line of scrimmage is equally respectful.

"I mean, Derrick's been going from the start of OTAs, he's been working his ass off," center Bradley Bozeman said. "He's been getting after it, working, working different things for himself that he knows who's going to make it better. So the guy goes hard. It's been really impressive and fun to see it translate out here.

"I mean, the thing about Derrick is, he's so big and so strong, but yet so fast and so quick-twitch that he can encompass everything. I mean, he can hit you with the power, he can hit you with the speed, he can hit you with something different every rep. He's just a different animal."

But for Brown, and his low-key manner when talking about his own game, it's not anything different; it's just more of what he's been building toward since he came here in the first round of the 2020 draft.

He's doing special things, but to him, it's not special at all. It's just what he does, whether it's pushing others to keep up with his conditioning routine or collapsing opposing offensive lines from the inside out.