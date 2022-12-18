DJ Moore is active for Week 15 against Pittsburgh

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers only had to make three players inactive Sunday, and the good news was, none of them were DJ Moore.

The starting wide receiver is going to suit and play today against the Steelers after he was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Moore was held without a catch last week against the Seahawks, for just the second time in his career and the first since the first game of his rookie season. The Panthers have run well enough to sustain it (46 times for 223 yards last week, including two for 6 yards by Moore) but would obviously like to have their top target more involved.

He has 46 catches for 605 yards and four touchdowns this season, well off his normal pace (he's one of two receivers in the league with three straight seasons of 1,100 yards).

The Panthers only needed to declare three inactive Sunday since they're carrying a 51-man roster at the moment after placing linebacker Brandon Smith on injured reserve and waiving defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon early last week.

Sunday's inactive include safety Juston Burris, backup offensive lineman Larnel Coleman, and defensive end Amaré Barno.

That means safety Xavier Woods is back up this week, after missing last week's game against the Seahawks.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

S Juston Burris

OL Larnel Coleman

DE Amaré Barno

STEELERS INACTIVES

QB Kenny Pickett

DB Josh Jackson

LB Myles Jack

G Kendrick Green