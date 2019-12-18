DJ Moore isn't yet a Pro Bowler, but he's on his way

CHARLOTTE – DJ Moore's reaction to the 2020 Pro Bowl announcement couldn't have been "Moore" perfect.

The second-year wideout wasn't really expecting to make it, so he wasn't exactly tuned in to the live reveal.

"You get the alert on your phone anyway," Moore said. "I didn't get no alert, so I was like, 'Oh well.'"

Moore is quiet. And he's not an attention-seeker.

But like all NFL players, he aspires to be a Pro Bowler. He made a good run at this year with 86 catches (sixth-most) for 1,174 yards (third-most) and four touchdowns through 14 games.

But the conference's four wide receiver spots were taken by NFC South counterparts: Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

"At the end of the day, the losing streak is probably what prohibited that, so really not too down on it," Moore said of not being included. "It would have been special to get in, but I didn't. Just go back next year, recap what I did this year and even more, so that's the whole idea from here on out."

Moore may not be a Pro Bowler, but his 2019 season has been undeniably impressive.

He credits position coach Jim Hostler for helping him "hone in on the little details," and that's made a big difference for the former first-round pick from Maryland.

"I've had a good year. Still growing as a player," Moore said. "It's only the ground level of what I think I can accomplish. I think everybody here knows that. I'm just going to keep pushing myself to do better and better as the years go on."

And who knows, maybe he'll open up a little more along the way.