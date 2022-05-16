DJ Moore named honorary pace car driver for 2022 Coca-Cola 600

May 16, 2022 at 04:29 PM
DJ Moore

CHARLOTTE - Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore will serve as the honorary pace car driver for the 63rd running of NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29.

Moore joins a number of current and former Panthers, including Christian McCaffrey, Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis who have helped open NASCAR's premier race in Charlotte behind the wheel of the pace car.

Moore ranks fourth in Panthers franchise history with 4,313 career receiving yards and sixth in franchise history with 301 career receptions. He is the only NFL wide receiver with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards in each of the last three seasons (2019-21), and is just the third Panther ever with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Fans can navigate here for more information on the upcoming race weekend.

Related Content

news

Panthers update veteran jersey numbers

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson will now wear No. 3 after wearing No. 11.

news

Panthers sign two players, waive one

The Panthers added a pair of tryout players from last weekend's rookie minicamp, and waived cornerback Troy Pride Jr.

news

Rookie minicamp notebook: Finding new roles

For fourth-rounder Brandon Smith, this weekend was about focusing on linebacker, but he could do more eventually.

news

Rookie Diaries: Kalon Barnes chasing his dreams

The seventh-rounder had track offers growing up, but passed them by for his shot at the NFL.

news

Rookie minicamp notebook: Matt Corral jumping right in

The third-round quarterback stepped carefully through questions about his future, and some new drills.

news

Panthers throwing a lot at rookie offensive linemen

For Ikem Ekwonu and Cade Mays, the learning is coming at an "accelerated pace."

news

Best of rookie minicamp: Friday, May 13

View social posts and reactions to Friday's first rookie minicamp workout.

news

Panthers announce rookie minicamp roster

Draft picks, undrafted free agents and invited workout players will gather in Charlotte this weekend.

news

2022 single-game tickets on sale now

Fans can now purchase tickets for the 2022 season which features nine home games.

news

Hidden details of the 2022 schedule release video

Go inside all the special details and 'Easter eggs' of this year's schedule release video.

news

Facts and Figures: 2022 Schedule

Four of the first five games of the schedule are at home.

Advertising