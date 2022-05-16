DJ Moore named honorary pace car driver for 2022 Coca-Cola 600

CHARLOTTE - Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore will serve as the honorary pace car driver for the 63rd running of NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29.

Moore joins a number of current and former Panthers, including Christian McCaffrey , Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis who have helped open NASCAR's premier race in Charlotte behind the wheel of the pace car.

Moore ranks fourth in Panthers franchise history with 4,313 career receiving yards and sixth in franchise history with 301 career receptions. He is the only NFL wide receiver with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards in each of the last three seasons (2019-21), and is just the third Panther ever with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.