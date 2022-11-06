Donte Jackson active, despite ankle injury

CINCINNATI — Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is going to play today against the Bengals, after testing his injured ankle in an extended pregame workout.
Jackson was out on the field early with the team's athletic performance staff, with interim coach Steve Wilks and general manager Scott Fitterer watching carefully.
He was listed as questionable on the injury report this week, after leaving last week's game with the persistent issue. He hasn't practiced much in recent weeks as they manage his condition, but he's also been on the field and made plays, with an interception last week against the Falcons.
He was the only real question leading into declaring the inactives Sunday, as four of the six players down for today's game with the Bengals already ruled out.
Between running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle), safety Juston Burris (concussion), wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness), and tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness), the bulk of the list was known before the team left Charlotte on Saturday.
The other two inactives are backup tackle Larnel Coleman and linebacker Arron Mosby.
The Panthers promoted two other players from the practice squad for the week to cover some depth issues.
Safety Marquise Blair and running back Spencer Brown got standard elevations on Saturday to add them to the game-day roster.
Players get three elevations per season, and this is Blair's third (he was also promoted in Week 4 and Week 5) and Brown's second (he was active last week against the Falcons).
PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Rashard Higgins
RB Chuba Hubbard
S Juston Burris
LB Arron Mosby
OT Larnel Coleman
TE Stephen Sullivan
BENGALS INACTIVES
WR Ja'Marr Chase
CB Mike Hilton
HB Trayveon Williams
CB Tre Flowers
DT Josh Tupou
OT D'Ante Smith
G Jackson Carman
View arrival photos from Paycor Stadium as the Panthers get ready to face the Bengals, presented by On Location Experiences.