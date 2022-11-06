Donte Jackson active, despite ankle injury

He was the only real question leading into declaring the inactives Sunday, as four of the six players down for today's game with the Bengals already ruled out.

Between running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle), safety Juston Burris (concussion), wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness), and tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness), the bulk of the list was known before the team left Charlotte on Saturday.

The other two inactives are backup tackle Larnel Coleman and linebacker Arron Mosby.

The Panthers promoted two other players from the practice squad for the week to cover some depth issues.

Safety Marquise Blair and running back Spencer Brown got standard elevations on Saturday to add them to the game-day roster.

Players get three elevations per season, and this is Blair's third (he was also promoted in Week 4 and Week 5) and Brown's second (he was active last week against the Falcons).

PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Rashard Higgins

RB Chuba Hubbard

S Juston Burris

LB Arron Mosby

OT Larnel Coleman

TE Stephen Sullivan

BENGALS INACTIVES

WR Ja'Marr Chase

CB Mike Hilton

HB Trayveon Williams

CB Tre Flowers

DT Josh Tupou

OT D'Ante Smith