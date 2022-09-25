Donte Jackson active, Terrace Marshall Jr. inactive against Saints

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will have starting cornerback and team captain Donte Jackson today against his hometown team, as Jackson is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.
Jackson was listed as questionable on the injury report with a hamstring injury which kept him from finishing last week's loss to the Giants.
Jackson practiced fully on Friday, and said throughout the week that his hope was to play.
Also, the plan to get more receivers involved in the offense won't include Terrace Marshall Jr., as he was among the six game-day inactives.
They've only used six snaps worth of receivers other than DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, and Shi Smith this season.
That likely means veteran Rashard Higgins could get more of an opportunity on offense (Marshall got those snaps last week against the Giants, but wasn't targeted, while Higgins was active but didn't play). Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (up this week for the first time since being acquired in a trade with the Jaguars) is among the options to return kickoffs, after running back Chuba Hubbard put the ball on the ground twice last week.
Also inactive are new running back Raheem Blackshear, linebacker Arron Mosby, offensive lineman Cade Mays, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, and defensive end Amaré Barno.
The Panthers needed to make six players inactive Sunday after elevating defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon (standard elevation) from the practice squad.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
RB Raheem Blackshear
LB Arron Mosby
OL Cade Mays
DT Phil Hoskins
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
DE Amaré Barno
SAINTS INACTIVES
S Marcus Maye
RB Tony Jones Jr.
TE Taysom Hill
WE Deonte Harty
OL Wyatt Davis
View photos from the Coca-Cola arrivals as the Panthers get to Bank of America Stadium to take on New Orleans.