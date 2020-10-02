Donte Jackson's hard work paying off 

So far, the confidence boost is showing in Jackson's play. He's recorded an interception in each of the last two games. In Tampa Bay, that pick came off Tom Brady early in the second quarter and kept Carolina in the game. In Week 3, the interception and 66-yard return allowed the Panthers to extend their lead over the Chargers.

"Donte just loves to compete," Rhule said. "He goes out there and plays hard and tries to get better and tries to play and make plays for his teammates."

Cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper has seen Jackson make significant progress from training camp through Week 4.

"He's been working hard to try to become the best that he can be," Cooper said. "He's taken the little technical things and put them into action and tried really hard to fix some of his flaws."

Cooper has also noticed Jackson, who turns 25 next month, becoming more vocal in the meeting room.

"Especially with such a young group, he's taking one of those leadership roles because guys listen to him," Cooper said. "He's got some of the most experience out of all the guys in that room, even though he's young himself. He's just embracing that role and taking ownership of it.

"His love of football is something that stands out to me. His want to help his teammates out and help the secondary out with anything that he sees. He's forthcoming with information."

Jackson said he's "absolutely" making a conscious effort to become a better leader.

"That's one thing (Rhule) wanted to see change in me," Jackson said.

Safety Tre Boston has noticed those qualities in the cornerback, too, saying Jackson has employed "laser-like focus" on his work behind the scenes to improve.