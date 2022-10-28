Dorman hosts Spartanburg in Panthers Big Friday series tonight

ROEBUCK, S.C. – The Dorman Cavaliers are set to host the Spartanburg Vikings in a monster match up this Friday just days before Halloween. The game is the final regular season showcase game in the Carolina Panthers Big Friday High School Football Series. Fans can follow in-game coverage on Twitter @PanthersYouthFB.

Throughout the 2022 high school season, the Panthers will spotlight select high school football games in North and South Carolina.

Selected games will receive pre- and post-game coverage on Panthers.com, promotion and engagement through the team's new youth and high school football Twitter account (@PanthersYouthFB), in-game enhancements including honorary coin toss captains from the team's active roster and Legends community, appearances by Panthers personalities, grant funding to support high school athletic departments and other game day elements and social media interaction.

"The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to support high school football through the team's Big Friday series," said Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields. "The opportunity to engage with the high school football community in this on-campus Big Friday format is exciting, as is the ability to immerse in the unique energy that Friday nights on campus deliver. We look forward to amplifying and celebrating the important role high school football plays in communities across our region at this week's Spartanburg vs Dorman matchup."

Game Preview

This Friday features two of South Carolina's top team's as #8 Spartanburg travels to Roebuck, SC to take on #4 Dorman.

The Spartanburg Vikings (5-4) have played one of the toughest schedules in the state and were tested as a group throughout the season. Mark Hodge's team has proven to be resilient as they have won 4 out of their last 5 games with the lone loss coming in an overtime thriller against Gaffney. The Vikings will look to lean on their experienced Shrine Bowl selections in quarterback Raheim Jeter and wide receiver Andrew Dantin

As for Dorman (8-1), the Cavaliers suffered their first setback of the season at Gaffney last week securing the region championship for the Indians. First year Dorman head coach Dustin Curtis credits the Indians and looks forward, saying; "We had a bad game, especially from an attacking mentality standpoint. Gaffney played so well, and they are the defending 5A champions and you saw why. Our kids must pick themselves up and realize that one loss doesn't define your season. We have great kids and great coaches who are all anxious to get back out there and play like we are capable of playing."

When asked about coaching in his first Spartanburg – Dorman rivalry game, Curtis says, "I am really excited about it. Cross-town rivalries are a big reason high school football is special. I know it will be a great crowd and there are two very talented, well coached teams that get to battle for a home playoff game. I also know it's spirit week for our whole district, from elementary on up. It's really neat that the community embraces and puts so much emphasis on a football game. We are blessed as a team to have that kind of support."

Speaking of playoff implications, this game has plenty of them. Whoever comes out victorious Friday night will clinch the region's number 2 seed along with a home playoff game, the loser will travel to Clover to take on the Blue Eagles who currently hold a 5-4 record, a team which Dorman defeated earlier this year.

Players to Watch

Dorman Cavaliers

ATH #2 DJ Porter (Senior) – The speedy 3-star Appalachian State commit does it all for this Cavaliers team. Porter's primary position is cornerback, but that doesn't stop him from getting the ball in his hands. He is a talented wide receiver who also lines up at quarterback occasionally, Spartanburg must always have eyes on him.

OL #58 Markee Anderson (Senior) – The Shrine Bowl selection is a 4-star South Carolina commit. Standing at 6'4 300 pounds, his physical and aggressive play style has led him to be the #2 overall prospect in South Carolina.

OL #68 DJ Geth (Senior) – The 3-star North Carolina commit is just as much of a force as Anderson. Another Shrine Bowl selection who checks in at 6'5 300 pounds.

RB #5 Demarius Foster (Senior) – The 5'8 165-pound ball carrier has found his stride behind the talented Dorman offensive line. Foster averages 7.8 yards per carry and has 1150 yards rushing on the year with 15 touchdowns. The standout has 4 games over the 100 yard mark this campaign, including a 3 touchdown 306-yard performance to open the season against Greenville.

Spartanburg

QB #1 Raheim Jeter (Senior) – The recent East Carolina University commit has enjoyed a successful senior campaign in his 4th season under center for the Vikings. The 6'3 220-pound quarterback has been selected to the Shrine Bowl and is 1 of 7 players nominated for the South Carolina Mr. Football award.

WR #15 Andrew Dantin (Senior) – Dantin has become Raheim Jeter's go to guy over the years and has played himself into being one of the state's best receivers. He turned enough heads this season to earn a spot on the SC Shrine Bowl roster.

DL #90 Cameron Jackson (Senior) – The 6'3 295-pound interior lineman is a 3-star player with FBS potential. Jackson was selected to the North South Touchstone Energy Bowl this season.

Dorman Keys to Victory

Establish the run early and often

Limit Raheim Jeter

Attack early on both sides of the ball

Spartanburg Keys to Victory