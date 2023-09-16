Duke's Mayonnaise becomes official mayo partner of the Carolina Panthers

Sep 16, 2023 at 03:55 PM
Panther x Dukes lock up

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - The Carolina Panthers are announcing a new partnership with Carolinas-founded and Duke's Mayo Bowl sponsor, Duke's Mayonnaise. As the "Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers," Duke's Mayo dispensers will be located at all fan condiment stations and in all mayo menu items throughout Bank of America Stadium.

Duke's will also be launching its very own "Duke's Sauce Shack" on the 100-level concourse of the stadium, featuring BBQ dishes paired with Duke's Southern Sauces and sides. The concession stand will be open for the start of the Panthers regular season, kicking off their first home game on September 18th.

"We are eager to see this partnership come to life," said Joe Tuza, President of Duke's Mayo. "The Panthers have been great partners throughout The Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl games, and it's great for Duke's, the Official Mayo of the Tailgate, to be able to bring that same excitement to fans throughout the season."

As a part of the collaboration, Duke's is the new presenting partner of Taste of the Panthers, an event that supports food insecurity in the Carolinas. The event in the spring that includes an evening of gourmet food, wine, and great entertainment at the Bank of America Stadium. This year, restaurants participating in Taste of the Panthers will be encouraged to prepare one of their dishes using Duke's condiments.

"Duke's Mayonnaise is a fun, creative, regional brand that will add to our gameday experience," said Jake Burns, Chief Commercial Officer for Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "We appreciate their partnership and are grateful for their support of Taste of the Panthers."

About Duke's Mayo

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C., by Eugenia Duke. Since then, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to the founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate and title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl. Web: dukesmayo.com. Instagram: @dukes_mayonnaise

About the Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers became the 29th National Football League franchise on October 26, 1993. The Panthers began play in the 1995 season, winning an expansion-team-record seven games. In 28 seasons, Carolina has won six division titles, including three consecutive NFC South division titles from 2013-15. The Panthers have played in 17 playoff games, winning two NFC Championships and appearing in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl 50. David A. Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, L.P. and a well-known philanthropist, is the owner of the Carolina Panthers. Truly representing both Carolinas, the Panthers play their home games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., just miles from the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Serving the two-state region is a priority for the team. The Panthers work with over 3,800 community partners, non-profit agencies and schools in the Carolinas each year and are committed to positively impacting the region by providing philanthropic funding, resources and opportunities throughout the Carolinas.

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: Overreaction Central

Lot of questions this week based on faulty assumptions (such that things are never going to change). Plus more questions about the first game and what comes next.
news

Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve

The starting cornerback suffered a hamstring injury against the Falcons, and will now miss at least the next four games.
news

Week 2 Friday Injury Report: An estimation

The Panthers held a walk-through Friday, so the injury report reflects what might have happened in an actual practice heading into Monday's game against the Saints.
news

Week 2 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers face New Orleans on Monday Night Football. 
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: New Orleans at Carolina in Week 2

The Panthers game against the Saints will air on ESPN Monday at 7:15 p.m.
news

Opening up the offense is a multi-step process

Getting DJ Chark back this week should obviously help Bryce Young, but getting the ball downfield is more complicated than just plugging one guy into the lineup.
news

Notebook: Ejiro Evero praises Derrick Brown's "special" effort 

The Panthers' defensive coordinator evaluated Week 1, plus more from Chris Tabor and Thomas Brown before this week's game against the Saints. 
news

Week 2 Thursday Injury Report: Short report

The Panthers only had three names on the report at all, and only one (Jaycee Horn) missing practice on Thursday as they prepare for the Saints.
news

Panthers sign cornerback Sam Webb

They snagged him off the Raiders practice squad, adding some depth after Jaycee Horn's hamstring injury.
news

"Next man up" has multiple meanings for CJ Henderson

The Panthers cornerback is in a new position of responsibility after the injury to Jaycee Horn, but Henderson's also learning the perspective that comes with fatherhood.
news

Notebook: Bryce Young has "turned the page" to New Orleans

The Panthers' rookie quarterback talked about learning from Week 1 mistakes, plus more from head coach Frank Reich on injuries to two starters. 
Advertising