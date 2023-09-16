Duke's Mayonnaise becomes official mayo partner of the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - The Carolina Panthers are announcing a new partnership with Carolinas-founded and Duke's Mayo Bowl sponsor, Duke's Mayonnaise. As the "Official Mayo of the Carolina Panthers," Duke's Mayo dispensers will be located at all fan condiment stations and in all mayo menu items throughout Bank of America Stadium.
Duke's will also be launching its very own "Duke's Sauce Shack" on the 100-level concourse of the stadium, featuring BBQ dishes paired with Duke's Southern Sauces and sides. The concession stand will be open for the start of the Panthers regular season, kicking off their first home game on September 18th.
"We are eager to see this partnership come to life," said Joe Tuza, President of Duke's Mayo. "The Panthers have been great partners throughout The Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl games, and it's great for Duke's, the Official Mayo of the Tailgate, to be able to bring that same excitement to fans throughout the season."
As a part of the collaboration, Duke's is the new presenting partner of Taste of the Panthers, an event that supports food insecurity in the Carolinas. The event in the spring that includes an evening of gourmet food, wine, and great entertainment at the Bank of America Stadium. This year, restaurants participating in Taste of the Panthers will be encouraged to prepare one of their dishes using Duke's condiments.
"Duke's Mayonnaise is a fun, creative, regional brand that will add to our gameday experience," said Jake Burns, Chief Commercial Officer for Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "We appreciate their partnership and are grateful for their support of Taste of the Panthers."
Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C., by Eugenia Duke. Since then, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to the founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate and title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl. Web: dukesmayo.com. Instagram: @dukes_mayonnaise
The Carolina Panthers became the 29th National Football League franchise on October 26, 1993. The Panthers began play in the 1995 season, winning an expansion-team-record seven games. In 28 seasons, Carolina has won six division titles, including three consecutive NFC South division titles from 2013-15. The Panthers have played in 17 playoff games, winning two NFC Championships and appearing in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl 50. David A. Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, L.P. and a well-known philanthropist, is the owner of the Carolina Panthers. Truly representing both Carolinas, the Panthers play their home games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., just miles from the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Serving the two-state region is a priority for the team. The Panthers work with over 3,800 community partners, non-profit agencies and schools in the Carolinas each year and are committed to positively impacting the region by providing philanthropic funding, resources and opportunities throughout the Carolinas.