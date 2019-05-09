Elijah Holyfield: "All I need is an opportunity"

CHARLOTTE – Elijah Holyfield doesn't sound bitter or angry.

After going undrafted, the former Georgia running back and son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield has his eyes on what's ahead.

"Not getting drafted, it's something I try not to think about," Holyfield said. "I hoped that I would be, but I quickly realized I needed to move on. At the end of the day, all I need is an opportunity and I'm glad the Panthers gave me one.

"I still feel that I'm a very good football player."

Holyfield is one of four undrafted additions set to participate in Carolina's rookie minicamp this weekend. This is where he wanted to be.

Sure, every prospect dreams of hearing his name called during the draft, but going undrafted gave Holyfield the chance to be choosy as a free agent.

"I liked Carolina from the beginning and always thought it would be a good destination for me," he said. "They wanted me, so it worked out. I felt like they wanted me the most, and I liked the situation."

Holyfield is from College Park, Ga., so this gives him a chance to be close to home. It also gives him a chance to play with one of his idols.

"Being from Atlanta," Holyfield said, "I've looked up to Cam Newton my whole life."

Holyfield said he was also drawn to the idea of teaming up with running back Christian McCaffrey, who is fresh off a monster 2018 season as Carolina's do-it-all playmaker.

Holyfield, at 5-foot-10 and 217 pounds, is a physical runner with a punishing style to go along with quick feet. He hopes to be a complement to McCaffrey, but there is competition for that role. Capable veteran Cameron Artis-Payne has waited patiently for opportunities and the Panthers drafted former Florida running back Jordan Scarlett in the fifth round – another physical, downhill runner.