Facts and Figures: 2023 Schedule

May 11, 2023 at 08:03 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Jaycee Horn
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Frank Reich firsts

Frank Reich will get a slice of nostalgia in his first game as Carolina's head coach. The Panthers travel to Atlanta in Week 1, and it'll be the first time they've opened on the road against the Falcons since their inaugural season. Carolina went to Atlanta for the opener in 1995 – when Reich was starting quarterback and threw the first touchdown in franchise history. Dom Capers, who returned to Carolina as a senior defensive assistant this season, was head coach that season.

Primetime home opener

The Panthers' home opener on Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the Saints will be the first time they've played their first home game of the season in primetime since 2004 against the Packers. Carolina lost that game 24-14.

Return to Monday Night Football

Carolina's home opener will also be its first appearance on Monday Night Football since 2018. The Panthers also played New Orleans in that game, falling 12-9 in a mid-December matchup.

2 – Meetings with the Lions

The Panthers have two meetings with the Lions on this year's schedule, meeting them at home in the preseason and at Detroit in Week 5. It's the first time Carolina has played a team in preseason and the regular season since 2018, when the Steelers appeared twice on the schedule.

7 – Bye Week

Carolina's Week 7 bye snaps a three-year streak of Week 13 byes dating back to 2020. The Panthers were last idle in Week 7 in 2019.

3 – Other rookie QBs on the schedule

The Panthers, which selected quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, will meet all three of the other highly drafted rookie quarterbacks from this year's class. Carolina hosts the Texans and C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick, in Week 8, before hosting the Colts and Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick, in Week 9. Carolina travels to Tennessee in Week 12; the Titans drafted Will Levis with the 33rd overall pick on day two.

Christmas Eve at Bank of America Stadium

Carolina will play a second-straight Christmas Eve game at Bank of America Stadium this season. The Packers are scheduled for a 1 p.m. matchup on Dec. 24. Last year, the Panthers played the Lions on Christmas Eve and won 37-23 in the coldest home game in franchise history. Carolina is 4-4 all-time in Christmas Eve games.

Meeting the Jaguars after October

The Panthers will play the Jaguars after October for only the second time in franchise history when the two meet in Week 17 for a Dec. 31 game. The first time the two met after October was in 2007, when the Panthers lost in a December game at Jacksonville.

Click here to view/download the schedule.

2023 opponents by week

View photos from the last time the Panthers played each of this season's opponents.

Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons
1 / 17

Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Week 2 vs. New Orleans Saints
2 / 17

Week 2 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 3 at Seattle Seahawks
3 / 17

Week 3 at Seattle Seahawks

Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings
4 / 17

Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Chanelle Smith-Walker
Week 5 at Detroit Lions
5 / 17

Week 5 at Detroit Lions

Duane Burleson/AP
Week 6 at Miami Dolphins
6 / 17

Week 6 at Miami Dolphins

Chanelle Smith-Walker
Week 8 vs. Houston Texans
7 / 17

Week 8 vs. Houston Texans

Bob Leverone/AP
Week 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts
8 / 17

Week 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Bob Leverone/AP
Week 10 at Chicago Bears
9 / 17

Week 10 at Chicago Bears

Nam Y. Huh/AP
Week 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys
10 / 17

Week 11 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Mike McCarn/AP
Week 12 at Tennessee Titans
11 / 17

Week 12 at Tennessee Titans

James Kenney/AP
Week 13 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 17

Week 13 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Week 14 at New Orleans Saints
13 / 17

Week 14 at New Orleans Saints

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons
14 / 17

Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers
Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers
15 / 17

Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers

NFL Photos
Week 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars
16 / 17

Week 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Week 18 at vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 17

Week 18 at vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2023 Panthers single-game tickets are now on sale

Fans can now purchase tickets to single games in the 2023 season.

news

Panthers announce 2023 schedule

The Panthers open the season at Atlanta and open at home against New Orleans on Monday Night Football.

news

Panthers re-sign offensive lineman Michael Jordan

Jordan returns to bring depth along the offensive line.

news

Panthers agree to terms with DJ Johnson

The Panthers' new outside linebacker came to a deal after they traded up to get him in the third round of this year's draft.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Cam Erving

The veteran tackle brings some experience — and veteran wisdom — back to an offensive line that is expected to be a strength of a new offense.

news

2023 NFL schedule to be released on May 11

The schedule will be announced at 8 p.m., while single-game tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 p.m.

news

Chandler Zavala agrees to terms on rookie deal

The guard from N.C. State will help the Panthers with offensive line depth while their starting guards recover from late-season injuries.

news

Four months in: Austin Corbett's hunger grows with another challenge

The Panthers right guard is still not balanced out in his recovery from knee surgery, and now he has to balance with a new guy coming in trying to take his job.

news

Panthers extend efforts in Germany with Johnny Hekker's live draft pick announcement

The Panthers continued to promote their brand in Germany with punter Johnny Hekker's live draft pick announcement of Carolina's fourth-round selection in Frankfurt.

news

Panthers celebrate annual Keep Pounding Day of giving around the region

The Carolina Panthers spent Friday giving back to communities in Charlotte, Fort Bragg, and Camden, South Carolina, in honor of their fifth annual Keep Pounding Day.

news

My View: Getting practice at practice

Digital intern Myicha Drakeford worked on her photography skills this week during workouts.

Advertising