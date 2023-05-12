Facts and Figures: 2023 Schedule

Frank Reich firsts

Frank Reich will get a slice of nostalgia in his first game as Carolina's head coach. The Panthers travel to Atlanta in Week 1, and it'll be the first time they've opened on the road against the Falcons since their inaugural season. Carolina went to Atlanta for the opener in 1995 – when Reich was starting quarterback and threw the first touchdown in franchise history. Dom Capers, who returned to Carolina as a senior defensive assistant this season, was head coach that season.

Primetime home opener

The Panthers' home opener on Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the Saints will be the first time they've played their first home game of the season in primetime since 2004 against the Packers. Carolina lost that game 24-14.

Return to Monday Night Football

Carolina's home opener will also be its first appearance on Monday Night Football since 2018. The Panthers also played New Orleans in that game, falling 12-9 in a mid-December matchup.

2 – Meetings with the Lions

The Panthers have two meetings with the Lions on this year's schedule, meeting them at home in the preseason and at Detroit in Week 5. It's the first time Carolina has played a team in preseason and the regular season since 2018, when the Steelers appeared twice on the schedule.

7 – Bye Week

Carolina's Week 7 bye snaps a three-year streak of Week 13 byes dating back to 2020. The Panthers were last idle in Week 7 in 2019.

3 – Other rookie QBs on the schedule

The Panthers, which selected quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, will meet all three of the other highly drafted rookie quarterbacks from this year's class. Carolina hosts the Texans and C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick, in Week 8, before hosting the Colts and Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick, in Week 9. Carolina travels to Tennessee in Week 12; the Titans drafted Will Levis with the 33rd overall pick on day two.

Christmas Eve at Bank of America Stadium

Carolina will play a second-straight Christmas Eve game at Bank of America Stadium this season. The Packers are scheduled for a 1 p.m. matchup on Dec. 24. Last year, the Panthers played the Lions on Christmas Eve and won 37-23 in the coldest home game in franchise history. Carolina is 4-4 all-time in Christmas Eve games.

