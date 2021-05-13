 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Fast facts on the Panthers 2021 road schedule

May 13, 2021
Will Bryan
Christian McCaffrey at Arizona
CHARLOTTE - Over the past three seasons, Carolina's road schedule featured a number of quirky superlatives.

In 2018, the Panthers traveled the fewest total miles in franchise history, with New Orleans marking the longest road trip.

One year later, Carolina traveled farther than ever before with the team's debut across the pond in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In 2020? Due to restrictions with COVID-19, the Panthers played in front of an average of just 7,536 fans in eight road games, with five road games in front of no fans at all.

So you'll forgive us if there's some joy in the 2021 road schedule being somewhat ... normal.

Here is a look at some of the facts and figures of Carolina's 2021 road slate:

--Carolina never has more than two road games back-to-back.

--There is only one game on the West Coast and the team leaves the eastern time zone just four times, traveling a total of 6,732 miles through the air in 2021.

--The Panthers' nine road opponents combined for a 74-70 record last season.

--In the six road games outside of the NFC South (Buffalo, Miami, New York Giants, Dallas, Arizona and Houston), the Panthers have a combined all-time record of 15-15. However, they've won each of the most recent meetings in all but one of those locations.

--Five of the road games will be inside, while seven of the nine road games will be played on turf.

--As in recent seasons, the Panthers will have to play outside at a cold-weather stadium during December, this year traveling to Buffalo in Week 15. It will mark just the second time that Carolina has ever played in Buffalo in December or later.

Carolina's 2021 opponents in photos

View photos and matchup information for all of the Panthers' 17 games in 2021.

Carolina is 4-3 all-time against the Jets, including a 3-1 record at home. In the last matchup in Charlotte in 2013, Captain Munnerlyn returned an interception for a touchdown in Carolina's first win in all-black uniforms.
1 / 17

Carolina has a 12-14 record at home against New Orleans all-time. The Panthers are looking to snap a four-game skid against the Saints at home.
2 / 17

Carolina is 3-2 all-time against Houston, with a 2-1 record on the road. In the last matchup in Houston in 2019, the Panthers had six sacks en route to a 16-10 win.
3 / 17

Carolina is 5-9 all-time against Dallas, including a 2-4 record on the road. In the last matchup in Dallas on Thanksgiving in 2015, Luke Kuechly had two interceptions, including a 32-yard return for a touchdown.
4 / 17

Carolina is 5-7 all-time against the Eagles with a 2-3 record at home. The last meeting in Charlotte came in 2017 on Thursday Night Football, a 28-23 win by Philadelphia.
5 / 17

Carolina is 6-9 all-time against Minnesota, including 3-2 at home. In the last matchup in Charlotte in 2017, Cam Newton ran 61 yards to set up a game-winning Jonathan Stewart touchdown in the final minutes.
6 / 17

Carolina is 7-4 all-time against the Giants, including a 4-3 record on the road. In the last game in New York in 2015, Carolina had a game-winning drive to beat the Giants with a Graham Gano field goal as time expired.
7 / 17

The Panthers broke through with a win in Atlanta last season, snapping a five-game slide. Carolina is 7-19 all-time in Atlanta.
8 / 17

Carolina is 4-3 all-time against the Patriots, including 2-1 at home. The last home matchup was a 2013 win on Monday Night Football, punctuated by Steve Smith's battle with Aqib Talib and subsequent interview soundbite, "Ice up, son!"
9 / 17

Carolina is 13-5 all-time against Arizona with a current five-game winning streak. The Panthers are 5-2 on the road and last won in Arizona in 2019 in a game where Donte Jackson had two interceptions.
10 / 17

The Panthers are 7-9 all-time against Washington, including a 4-3 record at home. The last home meeting in 2019 marked Ron Rivera's last game as Panthers head coach before becoming Washington's head coach in 2020.
11 / 17

Carolina is 2-4 all-time against Miami, going 1-2 on the road. In the last matchup in South Florida in 2013, the Panthers won a 20-16 game.
12 / 17

The Panthers are 12-14 all-time against the Falcons at home. They've lost three straight home games to Atlanta, including a 25-17 margin last season.
13 / 17

Carolina is 2-5 all-time, including a 1-3 record on the road. Carolina's last game in Buffalo came in 2013, a 24-23 loss that was decided on the final play.
14 / 17

Carolina is 12-9 at home against Tampa Bay all-time. The Buccaneers have won the last two games in Charlotte, including a 43-26 decision last year.
15 / 17

The Panthers are 13-14 all-time in New Orleans. Each of the last two games there were decided by three points.
16 / 17

Carolina has a 12-8 record all-time at Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have won three of the last four contests in the Sunshine State, including a 31-17 game last year.
17 / 17

