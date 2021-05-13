Fast facts on the Panthers 2021 road schedule

CHARLOTTE - Over the past three seasons, Carolina's road schedule featured a number of quirky superlatives.

In 2018, the Panthers traveled the fewest total miles in franchise history, with New Orleans marking the longest road trip.

One year later, Carolina traveled farther than ever before with the team's debut across the pond in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In 2020? Due to restrictions with COVID-19, the Panthers played in front of an average of just 7,536 fans in eight road games, with five road games in front of no fans at all.

So you'll forgive us if there's some joy in the 2021 road schedule being somewhat ... normal.

Here is a look at some of the facts and figures of Carolina's 2021 road slate:

--Carolina never has more than two road games back-to-back.

--There is only one game on the West Coast and the team leaves the eastern time zone just four times, traveling a total of 6,732 miles through the air in 2021.

--The Panthers' nine road opponents combined for a 74-70 record last season.

--In the six road games outside of the NFC South (Buffalo, Miami, New York Giants, Dallas, Arizona and Houston), the Panthers have a combined all-time record of 15-15. However, they've won each of the most recent meetings in all but one of those locations.

--Five of the road games will be inside, while seven of the nine road games will be played on turf.