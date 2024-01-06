Five things to watch against Tampa Bay: Brown knocking on the record

The Panthers could be turning to Matthew Wright on Sunday, as kicker Eddy Piñeiro is considered doubtful with a right hamstring injury. Piñeiro tweaked his hamstring during warmups ahead of the Week 17 matchup with the Jaguars. The Panthers essentially played without a kicker during the game, letting linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill kickoff, and turned the ball over on downs while in Jaguars territory, twice, instead of kicking a field-goal.

It took little to no time at all to bring in Wright.

Wright has kicked for three different teams over the course of three seasons. He has not appeared in a game for a team this season, while spending time on practice squads. He did spend the 2023 preseason with the Panthers, pinch hitting for Piñeiro. That familiarity helped the Panthers bring someone into the fold in the final week of the season.

"We had him in the, obviously in preseason, so familiar with him," Tabor said. "But when you get to this time of year, you're looking to see who's out there and those things and obviously he was so, looking forward to seeing what he can do."

The most action Wright has seen during a season, was while kicking for the Jaguars in 2021. During that season, he appeared in 14 games, going 21-24 on field goals, including 4-6 from beyond 50 yards, with a long of 56-yards.

Tabor doesn't want to put a number on Wright's range if he does play Sunday, "if I told you that, that'd kind of be a competitive edge," he joked. But also wants to wait to see what Wright is able to do in warmups on Sunday.

"Range is always determined on how the day goes," Tabor explained.