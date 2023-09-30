For Tutan Reyes, Crucial Catch is more than a slogan

Reyes struggled through the early stages of treatment, acknowledging the weakness that came with it and understanding the battle he was going through. "You deal with that fatigue," he said. "You realize your body is changing, and that physically I'm not the offensive lineman I was."

And as much as he went into shock and denial at first with the news of his diagnosis, the good news that his cancer was in remission came his way in May wasn't something he was prepared for either.

"That's the amazing news, that's the news you want to hear," he said. "When the nurse told me it was my last day of treatments, I was stoic at first; I needed to see the report for myself. So once I met with the oncologist, he showed me the levels were good, and there's a sigh of relief; it starts to become real for you."

Reyes will be back at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday as a part of the team's Crucial Catch initiative. And as he's done on his Behind The Mask podcast with Takeo Spikes, Reyes wants to use his platform to encourage everyone to be mindful of their condition and to not avoid getting checked by their doctors.

"As a former athlete, you learn to deal with pain," Reyes said. "When you feel the fatigue, you grab an energy drink. When you have the night sweats, you turn up the AC. But when you're 45 years old, you have to understand that it's time to take it seriously. You're not going to know until you get checked and see your doctor on the regular.