Former Panthers RB Richard Huntley named to Black College Hall of Fame

He's remained here and is an active part of the Panthers Legends community, participating in many of the team's charitable events and helping rookies transition to the league.

This year's class also includes Joe "747" Adams (Tennessee State University), Antoine Bethea (Howard University), Waymond Bryant (Tennessee State University), Kevin Dent (Jackson State University), Lemar Parrish (Lincoln University), and Coach Eddie Hurt (Morgan State University).

"This Class of 2024 is a great showcase of some of the incredible football talent that has been produced from Historically Black Colleges and Universities," said Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. "The Black College Football Hall of Fame serves to honor those who paved the way for the game today, and these men did just that."