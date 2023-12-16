Former Panthers RB Richard Huntley named to Black College Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE — Former Panthers running back Richard Huntley was one of seven new members chosen this week for enshrinement in the Black College Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.
Huntley was a star at Winston-Salem State, finishing his college career with 6,286 rushing yards, topping 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons for the Rams.
The Monroe, N.C.-native was the CIAA's career scoring leader, finishing with 372 points and 62 touchdowns.
Originally a fourth-round pick of the Falcons in 1996, he also spent three years with the Steelers before joining the Panthers in 2001.
He started nine games for the Panthers that year, finishing with 165 carries for a team-leading 665 yards and two touchdowns.
He's remained here and is an active part of the Panthers Legends community, participating in many of the team's charitable events and helping rookies transition to the league.
This year's class also includes Joe "747" Adams (Tennessee State University), Antoine Bethea (Howard University), Waymond Bryant (Tennessee State University), Kevin Dent (Jackson State University), Lemar Parrish (Lincoln University), and Coach Eddie Hurt (Morgan State University).
"This Class of 2024 is a great showcase of some of the incredible football talent that has been produced from Historically Black Colleges and Universities," said Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. "The Black College Football Hall of Fame serves to honor those who paved the way for the game today, and these men did just that."
Votes were tallied from the 9-member Selection Committee, comprised of prominent journalists, commentators, and historians, as well as former NFL General Managers and executives, and from members of the BCFHOF to determine the Inductees.
The Class of 2024 will be honored at the 15th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Presented by the Atlanta Falcons on June 8, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.
They will also be recognized at halftime of the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 24, 2024, at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, LA, which will be broadcast live on NFL Network (4:00 pm ET).
The Black College Football Hall of Fame was founded in 2009 by African-American pioneers, quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams, to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches, and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). There have been over 100 Inductees since inception, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell, and Doug Williams, who serve as Trustees.
The Black College Football Hall of Fame has a permanent home at the Pro Football Hall of Fame to tell the story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
