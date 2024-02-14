Former Panthers saw the signs for DeShaun Foster to become a head coach

CHARLOTTE — The basis of John Wooden's "Pyramid of Success" is simple: be loyal, enthusiastic, and industrious, among others. Each level requires more from those willing to climb to the top. Having self-control, being conditioned, poised, and confident. If someone can hit each of the 15 steps, Wooden taught, they could reach the top: competitive greatness.

This pyramid has defined DeShaun Foster's entire athletic life. A Charlotte native who moved to Southern California as a baby, he grew up to become one of the more decorated running backs the UCLA Bruins have ever seen. Foster posted two seasons of over 1,000 yards, set records as a freshman and upperclassman, and was named a second-team All-American.

When he returned to Charlotte in 2002, it was as a second-round draft pick for the Panthers. Carolina had just hired John Fox and was entering into a rebuild. At the center of Fox's approach sat a pyramid. It was one Foster knew well.

"The pyramid of success. That's what Fox used for us to develop our culture," former safety and Foster teammate Mike Minter said.

Minter was a safety with the Panthers from 1997-2006 before joining the coaching ranks. He spent the past 11 seasons as Campbell's head coach at the FCS level. While there, he used Fox's approach, implementing the Wooden pyramid and all it encompassed.

"I remember it like it was yesterday. I'm talking about every block (Fox used), right? The cornerstones are really being tough and smart. And that was the thing Coach Fox brought us."

It's why Minter, one of several Panthers who have remained close with Foster, trusts his former teammate can slide seamlessly into the job at UCLA. There's another reason as well.

Minter was already in his sixth year when Foster joined the NFL and Panthers. When he arrived in Charlotte, Minter looked for what he had always tried to find in the young guys to determine whether they would be successful: competitiveness. With Minter coming downhill to tackle the rookie back, it only took a couple of padded practices to know Foster would be just fine.