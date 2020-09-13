Fourth-down stop ends Panthers' comeback effort

The successful run Rhule referred to came early in the fourth quarter when Armah converted a third-and-1 in the red zone with a 1-yard carry. That led to McCaffrey's second touchdown of the game, which cut into Las Vegas' lead.

Still, with the game on the line, the Panthers elected to put the ball in Armah's hands — not McCaffrey's.

"I don't think it matters if I was surprised or not. Alex is a heck of fullback and is very capable of getting that," McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey finished with 134 scrimmage yards (96 rushing, 38 receiving) and a pair of rushing touchdowns. Most of his production came in the second half, as he had just 31 yards rushing and one reception for 11 yards in the first 30 minutes.

Regardless, the Panthers scored on each of their first half possessions with three field goals and a touchdown. But they sputtered at the start the third quarter, going three-and-out on both of their possessions in the period.

"We just didn't execute to our standard and to our capability," wide receiver Robby Anderson said.

But then, McCaffrey got the ball rolling. He began the fourth quarter with a 16-yard reception on third-and-14, putting the Panthers on the Raiders' 13. A few plays later, he ran in a 3-yard touchdown.

"He pulled off some good runs, so I definitely think that gave us that juice and momentum that we needed," Anderson said.

After the defense made its first stop since the Raiders' opening possession, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater tossed a 75-yard touchdown to Anderson down the right sideline. The duo then connected in the back of the end zone for a two-point conversion, giving Carolina a 30-27 lead.

"It was a double move. We ran a play like that earlier in the game, and the corner jumped it," said Anderson, who finished with five receptions for 115 yards. "We knew coming back to it, it would be there. Played out perfect. Man coverage, and we just executed."

Bridgewater had an up-and-down day. He was nearly intercepted multiple times and, at a few points, missed open receivers. But he finished 22-of-34 for 270 yards with a touchdown, adding 26 yards on four carries.