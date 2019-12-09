Gerald McCoy: "I can speak for the whole locker room, we apologize for the performance we've been having"

Dec 09, 2019 at 02:40 PM
2018Employees34
Max Henson
mccoy_ATL

CHARLOTTE – When Gerald McCoy was being courted this offseason, the former Buccaneer made it clear he wanted to play for a contender as he searched for a new home. He's never been to the playoffs.

On Monday, he stood in the near-empty locker room of a 5-8 team.

This isn't how the Pro Bowl defensive lineman envisioned Carolina's 2019 season unfolding.

Related Links

"I know the fans are disappointed but I'm gonna tell you something. PSA: No fan is more disappointed than the people playing the game," McCoy said. "Any negativity coming our way, anything like that, I guarantee you don't feel as bad as we feel. It's us, it's our names on that tape, it's our names being talked about."

That said, McCoy, a team captain, understands the fans' frustration after the Panthers dropped their fifth in a row in Atlanta.

"I can speak for the whole locker room, we apologize for the performance we've been having," McCoy said. "We're on a skid. How do you right your wrongs? Beat Seattle. It can be done."

Now McCoy and the Panthers are left to play spoiler and play for pride – something he's been through too many times before.

"You guys are going to write what you are going to write – we can't control that. The fans are going to say what they're going to say – we can't control that. What we can control is how we keep fighting," McCoy said. "You can give up, tuck your tail and say, 'Hey, we're getting ready for next season.' Or you can have some pride as a man and just give it everything you got and see what happens.

"It's not always going to be great results. But you show up to work, go home – I know what I'm about to do. I'm going to leave here right now and I'm going to home and start watching Seattle. That's all you can do man. We just move and get ready for the next three."

Game Angles: Carolina at Atlanta

View the best behind-the-scenes photos from Carolina's Week 14 game in Atlanta.

E_MKII2459
1 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6692
2 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6463
3 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6597
4 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6614
5 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6501
6 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6751
7 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6708
8 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6761
9 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1487
10 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6808
11 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1512
12 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6790
13 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1537
14 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1591
15 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1759
16 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1623
17 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1657
18 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1948
19 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1937
20 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1806
21 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2086
22 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1969
23 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1902_1
24 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2130
25 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2120
26 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2403
27 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2293
28 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2531
29 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2370
30 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2482
31 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2897
32 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2684
33 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2576
34 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2687
35 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1595
36 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1546
37 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1833
38 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1606
39 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1699
40 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1770
41 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1945
42 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1928
43 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2030
44 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2095
45 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2046
46 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2135
47 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2153
48 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2060
49 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2356
50 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2454
51 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2427
52 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2781
53 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2210
54 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2913
55 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2551
56 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2719_1
57 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2632
58 / 98
Brandon Todd
191208caratatl_513
59 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_2568
60 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_3485
61 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_2563
62 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1698
63 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_2309
64 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_2246
65 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1471
66 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1484
67 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1294
68 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1488_1
69 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1447
70 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1463
71 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1341
72 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1451
73 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1195
74 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1240
75 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1047
76 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1218
77 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1144
78 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1108
79 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1005
80 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_994
81 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_926
82 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_883
83 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_917
84 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_747
85 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_891
86 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_599
87 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_602
88 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_674
89 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_686
90 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_679
91 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_692
92 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_707
93 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_819
94 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_559
95 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_551
96 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_586
97 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_512
98 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Defense steps up, Panthers "hold the rope" again

Carolina held Detroit to just four third-down conversions in Saturday's win.

news

Offensive line rebounds in win over Lions

The Panthers' line cleared the way for a franchise-best rushing performance and protected quarterback Sam Darnold in Saturday's win.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 16 vs. Detroit

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

news

Jaycee Horn injury puts damper on win over Lions

Teammate Brian Burns said the fear was that Horn broke his left wrist, but interim coach Steve Wilks said they're awaiting the results of an MRI.

Advertising