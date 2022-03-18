Get to know running back D'Onta Foreman

Mar 17, 2022 at 09:34 PM
Morgan Jenkins
D'Onta Foreman
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

A 2017 draft pick out of Texas, running back ﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿ comes to the Panthers after a strong end to the 2021 season, taking over for Derrick Henry as the primary ball carrier for the Titans. He originally came into the league as a draft pick of Houston in 2017.

The ultimate hurdler

Foreman has a habit of getting into the end zone by any means necessary, even if it means hurdling over defensive players. Although he may have some bruising from the fall, one can still consider him an agile player.

Stepping up to the plate

Last season when his teammate, Derrick Henry, injured his foot, Foreman stepped up to play RB1. Between weeks 10-17 he had 10 explosive plays, defined as a rush over 12 yards or catch over 16 yards.

He averaged an explosive play on over eight percent of his touches, which ranked fifth in the NFL over that span.

Foreman's 468 total rushing yards in Weeks 10-17 ranked seventh in the NFL.

Do it for charity

Last season, Foreman was one of six players nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

FedEx worked with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the largest organization exclusively representing the Black College community, to make weekly donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country.

In Week 17, Foreman finished the Titans-Dolphins with 26 carries for 132 yards and a TD.

Best of D'onta Foreman through the years

Foreman has played in 26 career games with Tennessee (2020-21) and Houston (2017-18).

Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) tries to get past Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King (25) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans' D'Onta Foreman catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Michael Perez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman, right, is stopped by a group of Miami Dolphins defenders in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

James Kenney/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) is knocked out of bounds short of the goal line by San Francisco 49ers defenders Josh Norman (26) and Jimmie Ward, right, in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman (27) scores on a 34-yard run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Houston. Foreman was injured on the play. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) rushes during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans' D'Onta Foreman scores a touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Michael Perez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) is introduced for an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman plays against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) during player warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman walks on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

WADE PAYNE/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) comes onto the field for an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Atlanta Falcons running back D'Onta Foreman runs against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) leaves the field after the Titans beat the Miami Dolphins in an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman plays against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) runs the ball against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Justin Rex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 21-yard run against the Miami Dolphins in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
El running back de los Titans de Tennessee D'Onta Foreman y el quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebran luego de que Foreman anotó un touchdown en el partido de la NFL contra los Dolphins de Miami, el domingo 2 de enero de 2022, en Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Foto/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman flexes his muscles as he is introduced to come onto the field for an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman (27) is upended by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tramon Williams (25) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92), left, and linebacker Pete Werner (20) chase Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) out of bounds during an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman runs during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) runs against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) is hit by Houston Texans middle linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) on a run during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Justin Rex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) runs against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) reacts to a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Justin Rex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) carries the football with Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) defending during an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. The Steelers won 19-13.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (45) scores a touchdown ahead of Indianapolis Colts middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Ben Margot/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans running back D'Onta Foreman (27) runs against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
