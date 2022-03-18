Get to know running back D'Onta Foreman

A 2017 draft pick out of Texas, running back D'Onta Foreman comes to the Panthers after a strong end to the 2021 season, taking over for Derrick Henry as the primary ball carrier for the Titans. He originally came into the league as a draft pick of Houston in 2017.
The ultimate hurdler
Foreman has a habit of getting into the end zone by any means necessary, even if it means hurdling over defensive players. Although he may have some bruising from the fall, one can still consider him an agile player.
Stepping up to the plate
Last season when his teammate, Derrick Henry, injured his foot, Foreman stepped up to play RB1. Between weeks 10-17 he had 10 explosive plays, defined as a rush over 12 yards or catch over 16 yards.
He averaged an explosive play on over eight percent of his touches, which ranked fifth in the NFL over that span.
Foreman's 468 total rushing yards in Weeks 10-17 ranked seventh in the NFL.
Do it for charity
Last season, Foreman was one of six players nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.
FedEx worked with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the largest organization exclusively representing the Black College community, to make weekly donations of $2,000 in the name of the winning quarterback and running back ($4,000 total) to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country.
In Week 17, Foreman finished the Titans-Dolphins with 26 carries for 132 yards and a TD.
Foreman has played in 26 career games with Tennessee (2020-21) and Houston (2017-18).