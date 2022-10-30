Going to Atlanta with first place on the line

CHARLOTTE — Nobody has to tell Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks how important this game is.

If the Panthers beat the Falcons on the road Sunday, it would put them in a tie for first place in the NFC South, no matter how few style points the division is accumulating at the moment.

While it would only get them to a tie at 3-5, Wilks has been talking to his team a lot about being a part of the 7-8-1 NFC South champions in 2014. So that lesson has legs for this team after last week's win over the Buccaneers, and that's why Wilks has been showing his team the old footage to remind them of what's at stake.

Both of the Panthers' wins so far this year have come against divisional opponents.