Grill Bill: Will Carolina pursue free agents like Sammy Watkins or Allen Robinson?

I know you're including a good dose of sarcasm, which I'd usually appreciate. In previous years, I'd roll my eyes at people continuously asking about some of the bigger names about to hit the free agent market. This year is different.

Marty Hurney's No. 1 priority is to improve Cam Newton's weapons. How Hurney does that will be interesting since he has less than $30 million in cap space, and the Panthers, who are sitting at the mid-20s in the draft, also have holes on defense.

As far as the two names brought up here, I do think the Panthers are more willing than in years past to pursue guys like Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson and Rams wideout Sammy Watkins. Pursuing and landing are two different things, of course.

Teams like the Browns and Jets have gobs of money to throw around, so landing a big fish could be tough. Hurney isn't going to get into a bidding war. He can't afford to. So much of what will decide questions like this is what other teams are willing to spend.

Email from Mark: Thanks for this Bill. This should be a lot of fun. So here is my thing: We went to the Super Bowl with Ted Ginn. He is one of the fastest players in the league and has decent hands. He has elite speed. It makes defenses play honest, less eight men in the box and our offense flourished. Then we released him, New Orleans immediately picked him up, and they used him successfully for exactly the same reasons while our offense fizzled. Sammy Watkins has elite speed and better hands than Ginn. We clearly need speed on the edges. Would you make a play for Watkins, a known, proven if limited WR, or draft DJ Chark? He has nearly the same type of speed and is a better receiver than either Watkins or Ginn. There is a serious lack of elite speed in this year's draft at the WR position, but Chark is one of those guys.

Mark, if I'm reading that correctly, I think you're asking me to choose between the two, not whether I'd touch either one.

For what it's worth, of the pending bigger name free agent wideouts, I think the Panthers will be most intrigued by Watkins. But with his injury history, I'd hesitate if/when the money starts to creep above $11 million.

I'm less intrigued by Chark. We've seen plenty of guys with great measurables run fast before. See: Stephen Hill.

Chark put up so-so numbers at LSU and makes too many catches with his body. That wouldn't make for a great pairing with a cannon-armed quarterback like Cam Newton.