Happy Half Hour Recap: Exit Interviews

In this week's episode of the Happy Half Hour podcast presented by Morris-Jenkins, hosts Kristen Balboni and Will Bryan give updates on the general manager search and do their versions of exit interviews for the 2020 season.
Podcast highlights include:
1:07 - Kristen and Will break down the announced general manager candidates as of Wednesday morning
9:45 - What specifically are the Panthers looking for in a new GM?
14:36 - Kristen, Will and Matt prepare their versions of 2020 exit interviews
29:16 - Stats of the Year
33:56 - Weird Question of the Week: What fictional characters would make the best and worst GMs?
