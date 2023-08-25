Hawaiian wildfires hit home for Kamu Grugier-Hill

Grugier-Hill has been in touch with his cousin, Kawika Kinimaka, who has told the stories of families who have lost everything, with relatives crowding into whatever shelter they can secure, trying to hang onto whatever they can of their lives.

"They lost their cars, they lost their homes, they've got like 12 people living in one house right now just piling in because they have nothing. . . .

"It's tough, man, when you see that kind of stuff, and then you were just there, and now it's like, it'll never be the same."

When you listen to him tell those stories and share those memories, you can tell the connection for Grugier-Hill. He signed with the Panthers in April and has quickly made a connection here, too. He was one of the standouts of training camp and is emerging as a special teams leader who can also make plays all over the field on defense.

So when he stood up in front of his teammates Sunday to talk about the devastation and what they could do to help, his teammates were immediately there.

"He's our brother. So we're going to do anything to support him," linebacker Shaq Thompson said. "We know that's his home, and we know he'd do anything for us if it was our home to help us out. So we're there to support him.

"You can tell from his voice and the emotion that came out of it that he was devastated that it happened. We know our brothers; we know how you say things, what is real, and what's behind it. You could tell he was hurting."

Punter Johnny Hekker described that meeting as "heartbreaking" and said that because of the way Grugier-Hill has embedded himself here, the outpouring of support was natural.

"It's difficult to completely empathize with because that's not our home, that's not where we were born and raised," Hekker said. "But to put yourself in his shoes, his home state, a place where he spent his entire childhood growing up, a lot of people that he knows and loves in that community and now have absolutely nothing. So for him to kind of just bring it to our team, just showing us the action and responsibility he's stepping up to take part in, is admirable and something that you're really proud of him for.