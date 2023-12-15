Hayden Hurst, Justin McCray placed on injured reserve

The Panthers also placed guard Justin McCray on IR, continuing a season-long trend at the position.

The 31-year-old McCray suffered a calf injury on the first play of Sunday's game against the Saints.

He played in four games this year and started the last two.

He's the fourth guard to land on injured reserve this season, joining Brady Christensen, Austin Corbett, and Chandler Zavala.

The Panthers have used six different players at left guard and seven different players at left guard this season.

They also now have 16 players on IR (including two on practice squad injured reserve), in addition to the six who were designated to return and came back during the season.

The Panthers also signed defensive end Chris Wormley to the active roster from the practice squad, filling one of the available spots on the 53-man roster.