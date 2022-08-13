How to sign up for the new NFL+ platform

Aug 13, 2022 at 08:04 AM
NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_1Line

CHARLOTTE - The NFL has a new streaming platform for the 2022 season called NFL+.

The new service has the look and feel of the previous iteration NFL Game Pass with a number of new features.

Fans can access out-of-market preseason games live and stream regular season games through NFL+ if they are in the broadcast market. All of this in addition to condensed game replays, game audio and coaches film each week, make NFL+ a must for the die-hard Panthers fan.

This season, fans can still stream preseason games for free on the Panthers app and Panthers.com if they are in the Carolinas, however those regular season streams from the Panthers app have been moved to NFL+ only.

All Panthers PSL owners receive free access to NFL+ in 2022 so contact your rep if you haven't received your code, or click here to find out more about becoming a Panthers PSL owner.

Click here to try NFL+ with a 7-day free trial.

