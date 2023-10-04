How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Detroit in Week 5

CHARLOTTE - On Sunday, October 8, the Panthers take on the Detroit Lions in Week 5 of the NFL regular season at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The game will air on FOX.
The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.
See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:
WATCH ON TV
TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local FOX affiliate station if they are in the above area featured in green on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WJZY.
On The Call: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston
TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: YouTubeTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.
WATCH ON MOBILE/APP
Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.
LISTEN LIVE
LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.
On The Call: Anish Shroff, Luke Kuechly and Jim Szoke
The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game.
Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop nationwide or in the local Carolina market on mobile devices, starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Sunday. The Spanish broadcast can be heard here starting at 12:30 p.m. EDT.
APP & SOCIAL MEDIA
