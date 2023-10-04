How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Detroit in Week 5

Oct 04, 2023 at 02:41 PM
HowToWatch_Thumbnail (1)

CHARLOTTE - On Sunday, October 8, the Panthers take on the Detroit Lions in Week 5 of the NFL regular season at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The game will air on FOX.

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

Screenshot 2023-10-04 at 2.42.51 PM

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local FOX affiliate station if they are in the above area featured in green on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WJZY.

On The Call: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

| MORE WAYS TO WATCH |

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: YouTubeTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_2Line

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+. Click here for a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Luke Kuechly and Jim Szoke

The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop nationwide or in the local Carolina market on mobile devices, starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Sunday. The Spanish broadcast can be heard here starting at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

Related Content

news

Notebook: Bryce Young is "running my own race"

The Panthers' quarterback discussed his relationship with Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, plus more from Frank Reich on Wednesday. 
news

Week 5 Game Preview: Panthers at Lions

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers travel to Detroit this Sunday.
news

Week 5 Wednesday Injury Report: Donte Jackson limited

The starting cornerback did some work Wednesday. The team's already without starter Jaycee Horn, who is on IR with a hamstring injury.
news

(Almost) Nine months in: Austin Corbett is back on the field

The Panthers right guard has been cleared to practice today, a major step in his return from January's torn ACL — a journey that took months of work and dozens of people helping him get there.
news

Ask The Old Guy: Moving forward after a rough start

The Panthers are 0-4, and there's no getting around that. So you had plenty of questions about what comes next, and how to make improvements with what's on hand. Plus, Fat Bear Week.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 5 at Detroit

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 5 against the Lions.
news

Know Your Foe: Detroit Lions

The Panthers are on the road in Week 5 to take on the Detroit Lions. Here's what to know about them.
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich seeks consistency after Vikings loss

Head coach Frank Reich recapped his thoughts on the Minnesota game after watching the film on Monday. 
news

Snap Counts: Week 4 vs. Minnesota

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the home loss to the Vikings
news

Notebook: Offensive line frustrated with lack of identity

They allowed a season-high five sacks, all in the second half, after committing seven false starts a week ago. Plus, more on injuries, and a player on the rise.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall to Vikings at home

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against Minnesota. 
Advertising