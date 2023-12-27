How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Jacksonville

Dec 27, 2023 at 12:07 PM
headshot3[42] copy
Mike Duffy
HowToWatch_Thumbnail (13)

CHARLOTTE - On Sunday, December 31, the Panthers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 of the NFL regular season at 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will air on CBS.

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

Screenshot 2023-12-28 at 11.56.28 AM

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local FOX affiliate station if they are in the above area featured in yellow on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WBTV.

On The Call: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

| MORE WAYS TO WATCH |

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: Watch live out-of-market games on YouTubeTV's NFL Sunday Ticket. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch live out-of-market games on mobile devices through NFL+. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device with a free seven-day trial.

NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_2Line

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+. Click here for a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Luke Kuechly, and Jake Delhomme

The Panthers Radio Network will begin airing three hours before the game and feature an hour of post-game coverage.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online on your desktop nationwide or in the local Carolina market on mobile devices, starting at 10:00 a.m. EST on Sunday. The Spanish broadcast can be heard here starting at 12:30 p.m. EST.

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates, highlights, and complete coverage during and after the game.

Related Content

news

Notebook: Brian Burns wants defense to remain the same in 2024

With questions looming around coaches and big name free agents, the Panthers leader submits a request; change nothing. Plus other notes from the week. 
news

Offensive lineman Ilm Manning added to active roster

The Panthers added a rookie offensive lineman off of San Francisco's practice squad on Thursday.
news

Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: A bevy of starters return

The Panthers saw a big contingent return, at least to a limited role, on Thursday
news

Tommy Tremble growing as a receiver, building bond with Bryce Young

The tight end has been a solid special teams player all three seasons, but is developing as a pass-catcher as the offense starts to grow.
news

Julius Peppers a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

In his first year of eligibility, Peppers advanced to the final 15. Meanwhile, Steve Smith Sr. fell short of the finalist list for the third straight year, thanks to a glut of receivers in the room.
news

Amaré Barno placed on Injured Reserve, Tarik Cohen elevated to practice squad

The second-year linebacker will head to season ending IR with a knee injury. 
news

Donte Jackson named team's Ed Block Courage Award winner

The veteran cornerback has come back from a torn Achilles last November, and has been the one constant in a secondary hit by so many other injuries this year. 
news

Know Your Foe: Jacksonville Jaguars 

Get to know the Panthers' next opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars
news

Snap Counts: Week 16 vs. Green Bay

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the home xxx Sunday against the Packers.
news

Stats & Superlatives: Panthers vs. Packers

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
news

Notebook: Panthers frustrated by late calls

From a frantic spike that was ruled a fraction of a second late, to a bobbled catch that wasn't overturned, there was some frustration late for the Panthers. Plus more on injuries, and other notes.
Advertising