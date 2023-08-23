How to watch the Panthers-Lions preseason game

Aug 23, 2023 at 11:17 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
HowToWatch_Thumbnail (1)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will close out the preseason Friday night against the Lions in front of a nationally televised audience. 

The 8 p.m. finale against Detroit will be broadcast by CBS. Locally in the Charlotte area, the game will air on WBTV.

Andrew Catalon will be doing the play-by-play, along with color analysts Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan. AJ Ross will be the sideline reporter. 

The game will also be available on the radio through the Carolina Panthers Radio Network, with Anish Shroff on the call, Kurt Coleman and Jim Szoke providing color commentary, and former Panthers guard Kevin Donnalley on the sidelines. 

The game will air on the team's flagship station, WRFX 99.7 FM, in the Charlotte area.

Game Angles: Best of Panthers at Giants

View the best photos from the field, pre-game and post-game between the Panthers and Giants in Week 2 of the preseason.

230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-136
1 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Gaints_Pregame_CSW-08
2 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Gaints_Pregame_CSW-10
3 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-021
4 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Pregame_CSW-107
5 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Pregame_CSW-033
6 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Pregame_CSW-094
7 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Gaints_Pregame_CSW-12
8 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-162
9 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-227
10 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Pregame_CSW-112
11 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-027
12 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-033
13 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Pregame_CSW-102
14 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Pregame_CSW-092
15 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Gaints_Pregame_CSW-19
16 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-188
17 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-193
18 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-201
19 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-245
20 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-085
21 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-129
22 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-105
23 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-103
24 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-119
25 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-061
26 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Pregame_CSW-067
27 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-092
28 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Anthem_CSW-15
29 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-047
30 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-052
31 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-08
32 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-099
33 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-101
34 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-111
35 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-116
36 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-135
37 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-146
38 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-154
39 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-062
40 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-155
41 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-19
42 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-077
43 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Post Game_KDR-04
44 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Post Game_KDR-75
45 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-052
46 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Game Action_KDR-043
47 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-266
48 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Pregame_KDR-269
49 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Anthem_CSW-11
50 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-044
51 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-068
52 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-075
53 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-095
54 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-104
55 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-106
56 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-109
57 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-115
58 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-118
59 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-119
60 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-122
61 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-124
62 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-131
63 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-137
64 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-141
65 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-152
66 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-157
67 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-165
68 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-168
69 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-177
70 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-184
71 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-191
72 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-196
73 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-201
74 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-204
75 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-210
76 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-217
77 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-223
78 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-225
79 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-26
80 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-29
81 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-38
82 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants_Game Action_CSW-41
83 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Post Game_KDR-40
84 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Post Game_KDR-55
85 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Post Game_KDR-25
86 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Post Game_KDR-69
87 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230818 Giants Post Game_KDR-20
88 / 88
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Miles Sanders bringing juice to offense, and also leadership

Veteran assistant coach Duce Staley said he's been impressed with the way Sanders shows, and tells, the rest of the running backs what it's supposed to look like.
news

Notebook: Getting healthier, as the preseason comes to a close

The Panthers have gotten a lot of their injured players back this week, Dan Morgan speaks to the media about next week's cutdown day, and more from Tuesday. 
news

Notebook: Starting offense to play vs. Lions, Bryce Young's staying ready 

Bryce Young shared his thoughts on the coaches' plan for him this week against Detroit, plus observations from Monday's practice. 
news

Panthers waive defensive lineman

The team parted ways with nose tackle Marquan McCall Monday, as they continue to look at their options in the front of a new 3-4 defense.
news

For Matt Corral, the work and who he's working with helps

The second-year quarterback has made a few throws in the preseason, but some of the throws he's not making this year help show his progress.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Troy Hill

The veteran cornerback has background with some Panthers coaches, and adds experience to the secondary.
news

Notebook: Frank Reich "finalizing" plans for reps in last preseason game 

Frank Reich, Chandler Zavala, and Ikem Ekwonu spoke to the media on Sunday to share their takeaways from the game against the Giants and more. 
news

For Ikem Ekwonu and offensive line, better is just the first step

There is still plenty for them to work on, but the protection was improved in the second preseason game, and there were no post-game meetings this time.
news

Bryce Young making the most of "limited opportunities" in preseason

Carolina's rookie quarterback has thrown six passes in each of the Panthers' two preseason games, and he knows that he needs to make the most of these reps. 
news

Snap Counts: Week 2 Preseason

Taking a look inside the play-time numbers from the Panthers' second preseason game, a loss against the New York Giants. 
news

Defense not panicking about early drives allowed

The starters are confident they can fix what they need to fix, and having some key stars back on the field will only help.
Advertising