How to watch the Panthers-Lions preseason game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will close out the preseason Friday night against the Lions in front of a nationally televised audience.

The 8 p.m. finale against Detroit will be broadcast by CBS. Locally in the Charlotte area, the game will air on WBTV.

Andrew Catalon will be doing the play-by-play, along with color analysts Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan. AJ Ross will be the sideline reporter.

The game will also be available on the radio through the Carolina Panthers Radio Network, with Anish Shroff on the call, Kurt Coleman and Jim Szoke providing color commentary, and former Panthers guard Kevin Donnalley on the sidelines.