"I want to be here": Smith-Marsette on staying with Bryce Young, and finding a home

"I want to be here because first of all the impact Bryce has on the game, the talent you see, the flashes he showed, it's like, you don't really get that a lot of places" Smith-Marsette shared. "So, it's a lot of moving parts with quarterback play and stuff like that. That's the capabilities he has and I just want to be a part of that. I feel like I connect with him on the field. He sees what I see. I see what he sees. And it's just like, we always seem to hit.

"There's so many moving pieces, different players that quarterbacks play with and stuff like that. So I would say it's kind of hard to just instantly come in and connect and then be on the same page all the time. (But) I definitely feel like what we have right now is building and it's only gonna get stronger and I just want to be somebody that he can depend on and be somebody, when he goes out there, he knows, 'I know what I'm gonna get out of Smith-Marsette.'"