Ikem Ekwonu to get bulk of first-team reps "moving forward"

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound tackle lined up with Christensen, Pat Elflein, Austin Corbett, and Taylor Moton in practice, facing the Patriots' veteran pass-rusher Matthew Judon and a good front seven.

Rhule said he saw joint practices against New England's defense as a solid learning opportunity for the young tackle, as Ekwonu continues to get adjusted to the league.

"He had some plays that were good, there were some plays that weren't very good probably," Rhule said. "You're going against Judon. They've got good guys over there, so those are good reps for him."

Ekwonu said he's been growing more comfortable along the Panthers' offensive line thanks to his coaches, offensive line coach James Campen and assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler, but that he's also been mentored by Moton, Elflein, and Cameron Erving.

"The whole offensive line is really great at helping each other out," Ekwonu said. "We watch every rep together, and we critique each other. Something that we're not afraid to do is criticize our own team. I feel like, at the end of the day, it's just going to make us better."

And with Ekwonu settling in at left tackle, Rhule said Christensen and Michael Jordan are now in competition for the spot at left guard.

"Brady's one of the most improved players on the team," Rhule said. "So MJ and Brady, they'll continue to battle it out."

Ekwonu said he's still working on the nuances of pass protection, but the Panthers appear confident the ceiling for this year's first-round pick is high.

"When the ball is snapped, Ickey can block out the sun," offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said last week. "He's a big man that plays with some physicality. You can see his intelligence on tape. He's a smart guy, very conscientious."

But Ekwonu said he feels good about where he stands in Carolina's offense, and he doesn't plan to stop learning now that he's getting to rep with the ones.