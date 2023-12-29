In Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young has a blueprint for navigating his rookie season

The quarterback Lawrence decided to be was one that led his scrappy team to a playoff berth the next season, winning a Wild Card game that was the third largest comeback in NFL history, and has his team within grasp of a playoff spot again this year despite a veritable barrage of injuries to Lawrence.

A lot of Lawrence's success is due not just to his own ascension, but those around him as well, as Chark explained.

"A lot of times when you get drafted early, you're not drafted into the best situations all the time. And so it's a lot of different things that play a part. But with both of those guys, it's just being put in situations where when things start to go downhill, it's hard to ask for rookie to change it. It requires a lot of patience and help essentially, whether it's from teammates or coaches or anything like that."

Knowing things can change and being in the middle of the growing pains though are two different mindsets. As Young sits firmly in the latter at the moment, Lawrence's advice is to stay focused on what's to come.

"I would just say for him to stay the course. There's no denying he's a super-talented guy. Has all the tools and intangibles it seems like," Lawrence said. "But just to stay the course. Hopefully he's gonna have a long career. I think he's definitely got the talent and abilities to do that. Obviously things are a little grey right now, just the way the season's gone. But continue to plug away.

"Things will get better. I've got confidence in that, if he continues to be the same guy every day. That's what you need in those situations; a consistent leader, a guy that's gonna be the same. Obviously you're play on the field's important too, but off the field, just keeping everybody together and keeping the team tight and intact."

Being that leader off the field comes, according to Griffin, by never losing faith in yourself. It's how he saw Lawrence carry himself even when everything was falling apart around him. And it's a trait he sees in Young.

"He just got to keep the confidence and understand that this wasn't a mistake. I feel like a lot of people kind of veer away from that. Understand if you were drafted number one, that means you're supposed to be number one, so you got to hold yourself accountable, you got to carry yourself that way. And when you're going through a season like this, you can kind of veer away from it like, 'Maybe I'm not that guy.' Naw, walk into it, step into it. These are your shoes.

"If he can battle and keep that confidence going into year two, I can only imagine from everything he experienced this year, with the coach, losing a coach, and having to deal with the interim coach and still being the number one guy, still being the franchise quarterback, all the pressure is on your on your back, dealing with that; come out next year and showing the guys the reason why you went number one."

It can be lonely at the top.

But as the Panthers travel to Jacksonville this week to take on the 8-7 Jaguars (and the top seed in the AFC South), Young can look across to the other sideline and be reminded there is success on the other side.