Inactives: Chuba Hubbard out this week at Atlanta

Oct 30, 2022 at 11:33 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
ATLANTA — The Panthers will have a new look in the backfield for the second week in a row.

The Panthers will be without injured running back Chuba Hubbard Sunday, after he contributed to a season-high running game against the Buccaneers last week.

Hubbard's dealing with an ankle injury, and was ruled out on Friday after he didn't practice last week.

That leaves D'Onta Foreman as the starter and lead back today, and he had 15 carries for 118 yards against the Bucs, in the first game after the Christian McCaffrey trade. The Panthers also have rookie Raheem Blackshear, and promoted practice-squader Spencer Brown (standard elevation) to have a third back.

Also inactive for the Panthers Sunday are wide receiver Rashard Higgins, linebacker Arron Mosby, defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon, and offensive tackle Larnel Coleman.

Mosby was on the injury report last week with a hamstring, and in his place, linebacker Chandler Wooten will make his first appearance for the Panthers since being signed off the Cardinals practice squad.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR Rashard Higgins

RB Chuba Hubbard

LB Arron Mosby

DT Daviyon Nixon

OT Larnel Coleman

FALCONS INACTIVES

CB A.J. Terrell

S Jaylinn Hawkins

ILB Nate Landman

OLB Quinton Bell

OL Chuma Edoga

TE Anthony Firkser

DL Matt Dickerson

Panthers arrive to take on Falcons in Atlanta

View arrival photos from Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Panthers get ready to face the Falcons in an NFC South battle, presented by On Location Experiences.

