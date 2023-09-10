Presented by

Inactives: DJ Chark out for the Panthers in opener

Sep 10, 2023 at 11:33 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
ATLANTA — The Panthers' first inactive list of the season is a short one, with no surprises.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr.﻿'s the only starter on the list this week, as he was already declared out with a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason.

He practiced on Friday and is making progress but wasn't ready to return yet.

Without him, they'll lean on Terrace Marshall Jr. alongside Jonathan Mingo and Adam Thielen﻿.

Thielen missed practice Thursday with an ankle issue, but practiced Friday, and was listed as questionable this week.

Also inactive for Sunday's opener against the Falcons are offensive lineman Nash Jensen﻿, linebacker Claudin Cherelus﻿, and cornerback D'Shawn Jamison﻿.

The Panthers only had to make four players inactive to get to the 48-player limit since they have 52 on the active roster and didn't elevate anyone from the practice squad for this week's game.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

WR DJ Chark

CB D'Shawn Jamison

LB Claudin Cherelus

G Nash Jensen

FALCONS INACTIVES

CB Jeff Okudah

QB Logan Woodside (Emergency Third QB – will dress)

CB Mike Hughes

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

WR Josh Ali

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

TE John FitzPatrick

