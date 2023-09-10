Inactives: DJ Chark out for the Panthers in opener

ATLANTA — The Panthers' first inactive list of the season is a short one, with no surprises.
Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr.'s the only starter on the list this week, as he was already declared out with a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason.
He practiced on Friday and is making progress but wasn't ready to return yet.
Without him, they'll lean on Terrace Marshall Jr. alongside Jonathan Mingo and Adam Thielen.
Thielen missed practice Thursday with an ankle issue, but practiced Friday, and was listed as questionable this week.
Also inactive for Sunday's opener against the Falcons are offensive lineman Nash Jensen, linebacker Claudin Cherelus, and cornerback D'Shawn Jamison.
The Panthers only had to make four players inactive to get to the 48-player limit since they have 52 on the active roster and didn't elevate anyone from the practice squad for this week's game.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR DJ Chark
CB D'Shawn Jamison
LB Claudin Cherelus
G Nash Jensen
FALCONS INACTIVES
CB Jeff Okudah
QB Logan Woodside (Emergency Third QB – will dress)
CB Mike Hughes
OL Jovaughn Gwyn
WR Josh Ali
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
TE John FitzPatrick
Take a look at the Panthers' arrival at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.